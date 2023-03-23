Ace Nigerian comedian Sabinus trends after he was awarded a huge accolade at the Rwanda International Movie Awards (RIMA)

Mr Funny shared on his social media platform that he has been crowned the best Content Creator in Africa at the just concluded 2023 RIMAs

Many of the skit maker's colleagues and fans had taken to Sabinus' page to congratulate him on his massive achievement and recognition for his craft

Internationally renowned Nigerian comedian and ace skit maker Sabinus recently trended online after a huge achievement at the Rwanda International Movie Awards (RIMA).

The Port-Harcourt-born Nigerian comic was crowned the best Content Creator in Africa at the just concluded 2023 RIMA.

Ace comic Sabinus trends online as he gets crowned Africa's best skit maker in Rwanda. Photo credit: @sabinus1

Source: Instagram

The comedian, in excitement, shared the news of his latest accolade on his social media platforms with a huge smile plastered on his face.

A day before receiving the award, Sabinus was seen arriving in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, for the event along with veteran Nollywood movie star Richard Mofe-Damijo.

Mr Funny, over the last three years since his big break, has become a household name, consistently making Nigerians, Africans and beyond laugh and happy.

See Sabinus' post celebrating his recent achievement:

See how netizens reacted to Sabinus' award win

@amjustacommoner:

"Well deserved bro effortlessly funny ."

@lifeofzic:

"Sabinus wey sabi…more blessings❤️."

@MrJuniorEbong:

"Congratulations brother. You deserve it. ."

@kingibe10:

"Congrats, Tinubu will soon send messages."

@Deoptimistev:

"Keep making us proud, Sabi nwa."

@innocentzikky_:

"Why you no tell me say this mumu life dey pay?"

@ModukpeMugabe:

"But ur videos are one way if u don't improve u will be fade out like funny face."

@SamuelOdaba76:

"You win am because you too sabi and you be sabinus. Brother your skit they cure cancer and plenty others. Keep making us proud."

@AmaBenjamin3:

"From P.H to Africa and the world congratulation my brother onelove from Port Harcourt."

Source: Legit.ng