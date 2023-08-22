Nigerian comedian Bovi stirs reactions online as a funny clip of him taking up a popular identity of skit maker Sabinus trends

The comic was seen dressed like Sabinus, in his usual blue shirt and black trousers, while pulling off some of his hilarious moments

Bovi was also seen spotting a dreadlock while chasing a lady on the street until he ran into trouble

Comedian and actor Bovi has gotten people talking online after a clip of him mimicking his colleague, Investor Sabinus, to the letter in a video went viral.

In the trending video, Bovi spotted some of the most classic features of Mr Funny, from his signature blue shirt and black trousers to his gestures.

Bovi pulls off Sabinus' jokes and facial expressions. Photo credit: @nrfunny_1/@officialbovi

Source: Instagram

Identity crisis wahala

Bovi, in the clip he tagged as an identity crisis, was seen trying to toast a lady and following her into an uncompleted building where some rugged-looking men captured him.

The comic also tried to pull off some of the hilarious facial expressions of his colleague that many have come to love and have become part of his identity.

Watch the hilarious skit video below:

How netizens reacted to the clip of Bovi mimicking Sabinus

@mrfunny1_:

" baba na to leave this shirt for you o."

@realwarripikin:

"Oya cry that cry wey dey change to black and white."

@sarkindariya:

" oya cry that cry wey Dey change to black and white."

@mcedopikin:

"boss you don invest Investor investment oooo."

@officialosas:

"The laugh I just laughed!!!!"

@onaziogenyi:

"This your shoe to clean to look like."

@datwarrigirl:

"Na you be the real goat."

@thecoporatewoman:

"That bumbum is too soft, Na why he follow am enter uncompleted building."

@officialmayorspeaks:

"See creativity , indeed na real identity crises."

@kayodepeters1:

"This one na Bovinus."

@youngchiefyic:

"U don collect work for Investor hand o. Na make he go find another work now ooh."

Source: Legit.ng