Cubana Chiefpriest is happy that his youngest son is marking his birthday as he shared some of his pictures

According to him, it was when the child came to this family that everything turned around for him and his wife

He made a promise to give the child everything that he and his wife's never enjoyed while growing up

Celebrity barman, Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest is excited that one of his sons is marking his birthday.

The businessman wrote an emotional short piece to celebrate the special day of his son whom he called his twin.

According to the nightlife businessman, who fought a troll dirty recently, his son came into his family and everything turned around for good.

Cubana Chiefpriest celebrates son's birthday. Photo credit @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chiefpriest makes promises to son

In the note, he made a vow that he and his wife would use all they had to give their child a good life. He also mentioned that all God gave them after he came into their lives would be used to cater for him.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Cubana Chiefpriest, who gave his wife a jeep a few months ago expressed his love to his little child.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by the businessman. Here are some of the comments below:

@lush_eby:

"Happy Birthday son."

f@resh.main:

"Happiest birthday nwa."

@xhrine_keepeer:

"Happy birthday."

@heisyagaa:

"Ezemmuo wey da motivate."

@nbacid:

"Money na water birthday blessings to your jr."

@amylux_xx:

"Happy birthday."

@sanctus_nwamama:

"Happy birthday son."

@blessedcogency1:

"Happy birthday Obi nnaya…God’s blessings all the way."

@hebrewewe:

"Happy birthday handsome son. Many more years."

@aliauzochukwu:

"Happy birthday Obi Nwere ego."

Cubana Chiefpriest opens business for his son

Legit.ng had reported that the Cubana Chiefrpeist had made his son a business owner at six years.

He opened a big restaurant and he shared the video of the opening ceremony on social media.

In the clip, the little boy was cutting the ribbon at the opening ceremony. He stood between his parents as he wore his chef uniform to the delight of the guests at the ceremony.

Source: Legit.ng