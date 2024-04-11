It has been confirmed that TC Okafor, one of the actors who was also on the set of Adamma Luke's movie is alive

Sara Martins, one of the close friend of the actor took to social media while fans were running around to save the life Jnr Pope

She shared his picture and thanked God that he made it out alive as fans were not too happy because of the other lives that were lost in the incident

TC Okafor, one of the actors who were also on the set of the ill-fated movie, The Other Side Of Life is said to have made the incident that claimed the life of Jnr Pope.

Legit.ng had reported that the movie industry was thrown into mourning after the boat conveyed so many actors in the movie of Adamma Luke capsized.

While people were running around to ensure Jnr Pope made it, Sarah Martins confirmed that Okafor made the journey back alive. Though she didn't give details about his state, she just thanked God that he was alive.

Sarah Martins confirms TC Okafor made the boat accident that killed Jnr Pope. Photo credit @jnrpope/@tcokafor

Source: Instagram

Sarah Martins prays for Okafor

In her post, Martins called the actor her paddy and prayed that nothing would happen to him.

She also shared his picture and fans took to the comment section with mixed reactions. Many thank God but were quick to reprimand the actress who fought with Judy Austin over her post.

They said that she should keep the good news to herself as many were running around to save Jnr Pope.

See the post below:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Martins about the actor who survived the accident. Here are some of the comments below:

@ofoegbu245:

"Sarah stop posting for now,ur words are terrible."

@josebethibrahim:

"Dear Sarah, some people involved in this mishap died, while we celebrate the ones that survive, pls be sensitive to the bereaved family who are grieving their loss with your post."

@dolleydeconteem:

"Thank God for him.'

@precious_swt1:

"One of the worst day in 2024 because this girl movie oh God no."

@lisa.anthony.75436531:

"Thank God oooo."

@hope.usman.374:

"Thank God."

@tindoris_ng:

"Kai thank u Jesus Christ, I too like ds guy in movie."

@hazelanntenia:

"Was he in the boat also. Bittersweet news yes but glad he's alive."

@prettydinma22:

"I feel so bad for Jr pope I can't even sleep wat a painful lost to all I pity his wife and children wat a great lost."

@vickey_muahafa:

"Your country is a total failure. The health system has zero standards! I have been following this news ever since it was posted, and look at how multitude of people were surrounding the hospital taking pictures and not even giving privacy to the now deceased."

Davido's adopted daughter spotted among Pope's crew

Legit.ng had reported that Okoli Classic, Davido's adopted daughter was confirmed safe after she was identified among Jnr Pope's crew.

She was spotted in the boat with Jnr Pope and others.

Fans of the singer and the actress expressed gratitude that she was alive though traumatised.

Source: Legit.ng