Nigeria has scored one goal in the ongoing AFCON finals, and the goat was scored by William Troost-Ekong

The goal came after a corner kick played into the Ivorian 18-yard box, and it found the head of Troost-Ekong

The Ivorians have, however, dominated the first half in terms of possession, and they put a lot of pressure on the Nigerian defence

Nigeria is leading with one goal as the CAF African Cup of Nations final went into halftime.

The goal came off the head of William Troost-Ekong, who jumped above the Ivorian defence to get a header.

Nigeria is leading by one goal. Photo credit: Getty Images/ ISSOUF SANOGO.

Source: Getty Images

If Nigeria wins the match, it would be the fourth time the country is clinching the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Super Eagles defeated South Africa to reach the finals of the AFCON.

The Super Eagle's team on X made a post about the goal. See the post below:

Netizens react as Nigeria lead at AFCON finals

@Crownprince_Com said:

"Drop a love Emoji for William Troost-Ekong."

@Ibrahim_mikiya commented:

"Troost Ekong, best captain in the world."

@Ojoma321 commented:

"We are getting ready for the cooking tonight."

@MISTERMARKI said:

"How come Ekong a defender is scoring and Osimhen is yet to register a goal since round of 16?"

William Troost-Ekong's tattoo goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagle's captain, William Troost-Ekong, has a tattoo of Fela Kuti's face, and this was seen during the team's clash with Ivory Coast.

In a photo shared on X, Ekong was positioning the ball for the penalty kick when a photographer captured the tattoo.

Social media users who have seen the viral photo said Ekong is a fan of the late Afrobeats singer Fela Kuti.

Napoli fans storm Ivory Coast to support Victor Osimhen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, got the support of fans of his Napoli Football Club who arrived in Ivory Coast.

In a video shared on X, the fans were seen shaking hands with the popular striker, who is the reigning best player in Africa.

The African Cup of Nations kicked off on Saturday, January 13, and Victor Osimhen has been appearing for Nigeria in the tournament.

Source: Legit.ng