Following Nigeria's loss to Ivory Coast in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals, renowned fashion designer Veekee James took aim at her critics

The stylist had a glamorous white wedding ceremony with her heartthrob, with tonnes of divided reactions from netizens

Veekee recently expressed her joy, noting that Nigerians would leave her matter to focus on their sad AFCON defeat

Famous Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James has fired shots at her countrymen after after Super Eagles lost to Ivory Coast's Elephants in the AFCON 2023 finals.

The stylist held a magnificent white wedding ceremony with her beau, James, on Saturday, February 10. The event trended over the social media space all through the weekend.

Veekee James shames Nigerians with AFCON defeat. Credit: @veekee_james, @ng_supereagles

Source: Instagram

Many Nigerians, including celebrities, complained about the several activities stuffed into the designer's big day.

Unfortunately, VeeKee James stepped on toes in a now-deleted post after the Super Eagles' loss to Ivory Coast dashed Nigerian aspirations of bringing home the AFCON trophy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She expressed her excitement, stating that Nigerians should pour their tirades and complaints into the match's loss.

In a now-deleted post, she wrote:

"At least una go leave me now carry una anger face Super Eagles."

See her post below

Netizens react to Veekee James message

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below

everythingfurniture.ng:

"why’s veekee setting herself up for dr@gging."

cleaninginlagos:

"Somebody that just got married will just be looking for insults up and down. Why?"

_somsy__:

"I prefer the Veekee James that doesn’t say a thing, This wedding actually brought out her true colours."

life_of_nana2:

"You really want your wedding to trend but the wedding said NO I understand."

ninaliciousfoods:

"At this point, she needs to be the one to pay N1million to join a class that’ll teach her how to bridle her tongue, before her loose tongue lands her into trouble. Sometimes invest in yourself too!"

Wizkid sends love to Super Eagles Read

Nigerian singer Ayo Balogun, best known as Wizkid, showed massive support and love for the country’s football team, Super Eagles, ahead of the AFCON final.

While the football stars were gearing up for the tough pitch battle, the Ojulegba hitmaker shared an electrifying, refined-looking picture of himself.

Source: Legit.ng