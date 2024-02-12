Nigerian singer Teni Makanaki has sparked reactions online with a couple of clips she shared on her page after the Super Eagles' loss at the AFCON final

In one of the viral clips the singer posted, she was seen crying bitterly about the loss while slamming the referee

Teni revealed in her viral clips that she placed an N3m bet on the Super Eagles to win, and now her money was gone

Nigerian singer Teniola Apata, aka Teni Makanaki, has sparked emotion online with her reaction to the Super Eagles' loss in the final of the 2023 AFCON.

The singer, who had consistently professed her undying love for the Super Eagles, was left in shambles with the outcome of the 2023 AFCON final.

In a series of clips posted on her page, Teni Makanaki was seen lamenting and crying about the Super Eagles' loss in the final.

Legit.ng recalls reporting a clip Teni released after the match's first half when William Troost-Ekong had put Nigeria in the lead.

She made a raunchy call to Ekong, asking him to call her after the competition.

"I need Oxygen" - Teni laments

However, things drastically turned in the second half as Ivory Coast scored an equalizer. Minutes later, they took the lead.

The game ended two goals to one. Teni was one of the first Nigerian celebrities who took to social media to react to the loss. In one of her videos, she asked for oxygen, noting that she couldn't breathe well.

In another clip, she revealed that with tears in her eyes, she had placed an N3m bet on the Super Eagles.

Watch Teni Makanaki's videos below:

Netizens react to Teni Makanaki's video

See how netizens reacted to Teni's video:

@temitopemi__:

"The cup no even fine sef, I no too like the color."

@jesuslisten:

"I need like 7 motivational speakers asap."

@enioluwaofficial:

"Nigerians are too funny abeg. You people should stop!"

@lafacebeautyhair:

"Don’t cry jor, the cup is not even fine. We don’t need it."

@thefoodnetworknig2:

"Make efribodi sha gentle for twirra tomorrow! Cos ghene won’t spare us o."

@omoakin_xo:

"My chest my yansh my intestine."

@ademolaniran:

"You never disappoint . Something to make us laugh. Ejor ebami fun Teni ni oxygen o."

@lamiphillipsworld:

"Did she say “my chest, my yansh , my intestine “ what is happening . The pain reach to call all body parts sha including spiritual ones."

