Didier Drogba gave Super Eagles Kenneth Omeruo a stern warning before he went to play in the finals of the AFCON

The two met before the match started and exchanged a hug but Drogba went ahead to tell the player something in his ears

He also used his hand to warn him when Omeruo was going to the field to play for the match

Ivory Coast former player Didier Drogba was sighted warning Super Eagles player Kenneth Umeruo while the AFCON match was about to take play.

Legit.ng had reported that Nigerians had qualified for the AFCON final after beating South Africa.

In a video seen online, Drogba shared a warm hug with Omeruo before the match started. He also exchanged greetings with some other Nigerian players before the match.

Drogba makes a hand signal to Omeruo

In the recording, Didier Drogba was seen making signals with his hands to Omeruo. The sign language was a form of warning to the Nigerian player.

This came before the Ivory Coast defeated Nigeria to claim their AFCON championship in the 2023 tournament.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video where Drogba was warning Omeruo. Here are some of the comments below:

@big_peppy:

"Stop hugging anybody for now. I don't trust Ivory Coast people lol."

@tosinadegoke87:

"You have been warned too drogba, we winning today."

@dan_star00:

"No come use juju for our players oooo. I no trust you, this is Africa."

@chidaughterofthemosthigh:

"Cool down legend we winning this

@_davtallman':

"Hey Ivorians, you gon’ feel the heat! If you come for me, your daddy!"

@pamboogie_:

"E suppose warn am back no be to dey laugh."

@scholarnjepu_official:

"Forever Super Eagles."

@stanloskeyy:

"Hey! TODAY! na today."

@dan_alkali_001:

"Naija to the world."

@alabaama19:

"D D is a legend."

