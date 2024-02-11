Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe and her husband Kazim Adeoti left netizens gushing with a recent video of both of them

The Nollywood star was spotted in a high-spirited mood with her beau as they both dressed in different shades of Super Eagles' jersey

Netizens enjoyed the funny expressions the lovebirds gave out as they waited for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 final

Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe and husband Kazim Adeoti entertained their fans and followers on timelines as they looked towards the AFCON 2023.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to face the final battle with Ivory Coast’s Elephant to win the AFCON 2023 Golden Cup.

Mercy Aigbe and husband ginger fans for AFCON 2023 final Credit: @real_mercyaigbe

In the viral video, Mercy and her heartthrob were spotted wearing different shades of the national team jersey as they vibed to a popular TikTok sound.

Netizens react to Mercy Aigbe and her husband’s dance video

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

naijaeverything:

"This one enter sha!! Nigeria 3 - 1 Ivory Coast."

its_perosayemi:

"This man is joyful I swear."

lily_touch1:

"Agbeke and Atanda The owned and the owner."

kafayatyekinni:

"My beautiful Agbeke and Atanda D Owner."

azoyea:

"Cote D'ivoire we winning this final, Nigeria will not win this final in Jesus name Amen."

realzainabaderinwale:

"I have hope now. If Aunty Mercy can shake bum bum last last, I can do it too."

bolajibasia:

"May the good Lord continue to bless your union nsha Allah. Alaumoh Amin."

adeyinkaolorunjueda:

"Esu oni yayin ooo I love watching this ẹyin temi."

