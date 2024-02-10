Nigerian celebrity designer Veekee James’ white wedding to her beau Femi has continued to make headlines

A video made the rounds online showing the moment the couple finally shared their first kiss in front of their preacher, Pastor Bolaji

The pastor’s facial expression to Veekee and Femi’s deep kiss drew a series of funny comments from social media users

Popular Nigerian designer Veekee James and her husband Femi’s white wedding has taken over social media.

A series of videos from the special occasion made the rounds online as onlookers recorded and posted some of the highlights from the ceremony.

Nigerians speak on Pastor Bolaji's reaction as Veekee James and husband kiss at white wedding. Photos: @bolajiid, @olorisupergalmedia

One of them includes the sweet moment Veekee James and Femi shared their first kiss together as a married couple.

The officiating minister, Pastor Bolaji Idowu of Harvesters church, had announced that the groom may kiss the bride, unknown to him that it would come with a lot of fanfare.

The excited friends of the couple were heard calling for a makeup artist to bring lipgloss for the groom’s lips as Veekee James blushed. The best man also started to wipe off sweat from the groom’s face and also massage his back in preparation for the special kiss.

In another viral video, the groom was spotted finally kissing the bride. The couple went all out with their kiss despite their pastor standing beside them.

Pastor Bolaji had a big smile on his face as Veekee and Femi held on to each other tightly and continued to lock lips. The couple stopped kissing for a moment, and the preacher laughed as he encouraged them to continue.

Fans react to video of Veekee James and Femi kissing

The beautiful display of love between Veekee James and her husband Femi at their wedding as well as Pastor Bolaji Idowu’s reaction drew a series of interesting reactions from netizens.

Read some of them below:

tjaydstylist_:

“Am I the only one that thinks the pastor too shine teeth for kiss when no be him own?”

_oyiza:

“Pastor B just dey shine teeth me sef dey shine teeth for here.”

honic_beautyempire:

“PB just Dey shine teeth.”

datgal_sarah:

“It's Pastor B's smile for me .”

the_cathyy:

“Femi femoooo❤️❤️❤️this is really a match made in heaven sooo fineeee.”

ennyberry_:

“It’s my pastor’s excitement for me .”

pat_collections1:

“Why the pastor Dey shine teeth na.”

kween_telma:

“Imagination wan finish pastor B.”

holla_jumoke:

“Pastor B con happy pass bride and groom love to see it.”

vicky_s_mix:

“I love how happy Vicky is in all the videos and pictures, this joy and happiness will last forever. Amen.”

jewelsbywumi:

“See me smiling herePastor said continue and they didLove is a beautiful thing I am next in line.”

enitinfood:

“Awwwww!!! Love is too sweet . Congratulations to them. May their marriage never fail in Jesus name! May they will continue to experience one level of bliss to another!”

Fun videos from Veekee James' traditional wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported on Veekee James' traditional marriage with Femi.

The much-anticipated event took over social media after photos and videos started to make the rounds online.

As expected, many top celebrity guests stormed the occasion in beautiful attires, seeing as the bride is also a known fashionista.

