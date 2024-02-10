Nigerian actor and upcoming preacher Yul Edochie spurred reactions online with his recent sermon

The ace filmmaker made a post stating that being a born Christian was not the express means to heaven

Yul went on to advocate for fairness and justice in one's actions, encouraging individuals to treat others nicely, which didn't sit well with many as they dwelled on his martial saga

Nigerian actor and upcoming preacher Yul Edochie has defined Christianity and what it means to live a just life pleasing in God's sight.

The filmmaker revealed in his recent sermon that the gateway to heaven wasn't by being a mere born again but by living an exemplary life and being fair with human dealings.

Yul Edochie speaks on express ticket to heaven. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yul noted that believers of Christ should cultivate a heart free from wickedness and hate and embrace love for all individuals, irrespective of their beliefs or backgrounds.

He wrote:

"Being born again is not an express ticket to heaven. Many born-again Christians have the most wicked hearts you can ever find on earth.

"My God says, embrace love. Free your heart of wickedness and hate. Love everyone, whether they're Christians or not. Be fair and just in your dealings.

"Bear no grudges. Spread love and kindness. Treat everyone equally. Let your presence bring light into people's lives. Be a good person."

In a previous report, the controversial actor boasted that he was the most handsome man in Africa.

In his message, he mentioned that it is women who will fill his church because he has the looks.

See his post below

Reactions trail Yul Edochie's post

Netizens who came across Yul's post had a couple of things against him, including his marital saga.

See the comment below:

mimiswe2408:

"@yuledochie know this and know peace.Someone can forgive you without welcoming you back into their life. Apologies accepted, access denied. That’s the purest form of love anyone can gift themselves for surviving a NARCISSIST!"

veelliionaire:

"This man don edit Bible con give us he own version we hear you, New King James edochie Bible ."

ladiamarze:

"Pastor @yuledochie the love preacher where is your lovely wife and kids you personally posted and praised her on this same social media, let the love begin from you leadership by example. Prepare ur house first abeg."

official_queendee:

"Get over it Yul please. Leave May alone and focus on your Juju Obasi. You were on the phone with your side chick asking for kwekus 3 days after your son kwaiii. You danced with your side chick a few weeks after your son Kwai. You said 2023 was your best year. You insulted your wife on new year day. You have done everything possible to try and humiliate Queen May. And it backfired. Now you have succeeded in making Queen May the greatest woman who ever lived. She will remain the undefeated champion. Stay in your lane and preach about African spirits and enjoy life."

lindahugocci:

"Until u repent and acknowledge ur faults, stop committing adultery, humble urself, no one will ever take u serious ,or engage u in anything important, u will keep on moving from pillar to post without achieving anything, this is just the bitter truth, let the life u live be the gospel u preach, God cannot be mocked and He can never reduce His standard."

apinggoapingduol:

"I really don’t like all of these insults comments I wish I can be in Yul shoes and ended all of these madness or be in Judy shoes and free this man so he can get respect and dignity and his family back."

d_realsolz:

"It’s the love you have in your heart that made you left May for Judy. Well done okopioko."

ngozi_22:

"You are proud of your own father. Are your children proud of you ? Pls go and take care of your children before coming on social media to preach about love, you can't teach your children the opposite of love of love and be shouting love, love everywhere."

toyatheboss77:

@yuledochie God cannot be mocked whatsoever you sow, you will definitely reap. "Love this Love that " all this love talk won't soften the blow. Please tell us how to see God's face

classic_ulo:

"You and chukwualovukam have not release dancing sessions video for days now!! Hope your pastoral work won't stop the dancing session afterall David was a man after God's heart and he danced and danced even ontop person wife."

ladypashy_3:

"U keep Preaching what u are not practicing..Yul Zukwanike, practice what u Preach first.. stop Deceiving Urself."

Source: Legit.ng