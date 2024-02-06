Nollywood actress Mary Njoku argued that marriage ought not to be regarded as a sign of accomplishment

The filmmaker berated married women who, in one way or another, taunt single ladies with status

Mary also noted that the majority of married women experience discontentment with their husbands but choose to express it

Nigerian actress and filmmaker Mary Remmy Njoku has addressed the pressure single ladies endure from their married counterparts.

The movie star emphasised that married women should stop making angle ladies feel left out because they have not gotten a man to call their husbands.

Mary Njoku fights married woman on behalf of singles. Credit: @maryremmynjoku

Source: Instagram

In her lengthy article, Mary revealed that most married couples aren't happy in their marriage but pretend to be so to torment singles.

She further highlighted that getting married isn't the ultimate goal, but marrying the right person is worth the wait.

"Dear married women, Enough! Marriage is not an achievement. Finding the right partner is.

"Give the singles space to make the biggest decisions of their lives and find GOOD partners in peace. Over 60% of couples claim happiness often because of societal expectations. That was how Ifeoma was pushed to marry nonsense. Every weekend na hospital appointment for black eye, and spiritual warfare against physical side chicks.

"Yet she is among those trolling single girls for the same marriage. Rest Biko . Focus on the Economy! And Let the singles BREATHE."

See her post below

Nigerians react to Mary Remmy Njoku's post

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

eveesin:

"Louder oooo. FINDING THE RIGHT MAN is it. Peace above all things."

officialtboss_:

"That conclusion-If you like sit all the way at the back you still gon hear it."

officialsavage0:

"Finally person don step in for us the singles !!! Tell them mama."

olaitan_ghold:

"Finally, we d singles now have a spokesperson. Uhmmm,I can now breath."

wonder_eu:

"Some marriage counsellors are on this table. Their mindset is that a single person over 35 years has missed it. Smh."

hadizabubakar_:

"Nothing truer! As for me, NO PRESSURE. I WILL NEVER MARRY NONSENSE."

Source: Legit.ng