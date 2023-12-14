Popular child comedian, Emmanuella, is now trending on social media for controversial reasons

The young girl posted a video on social media of herself dancing and many netizens were not pleased with it

While some internet users marvelled over how much she has grown, others pointed out that she was too young for the dance moves

Popular child comedian and actress, Emmanuella, has caused a huge buzz on social media over her latest video.

The 13-year-old shared a video online of herself rocking a long black dress and high heels while dancing for the camera.

Nigerians react to trending video of Emmanuella dancing. Photos: @instablog9ja

Source: Twitter

In the viral clip, Emmanuella was seen showing off her dance moves before moving back for the camera to capture her full outfit and catwalking back to the front.

See the video below:

Nigerians blow hot over Emmanuella’s dance video

The video of the young girl soon went viral on social media and it raised a series of controversial reactions. While some fans were in awe of her growth, others were displeased by her dance moves.

Read some of their comments below:

Chima said Emmanuella was doing too much for her age:

This tweep praised whoever was raising her and said she has been cool headed:

Ibe said Emmanuella was getting badly influenced by podcasts:

This tweep remembered when she was a toddler:

Ferdinand called her a baddie in the making:

Delegate was surprised to know she wasn’t a boy:

This tweep said they were proud of her because she has worked hard:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

_iamsheila__:

“Emmanuella don show her real face o..nice❤️.”

senkoya_michael:

“May God guide her, I hope she remain focused on her skit and continue to make money.”

osewei___:

“So this is her real face?”

behold_hairandfashion:

“Our baby of yesterday is all grown up and beautifully at that.”

Emmanuella drives truck in viral video

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Emmanuella recently posted a video where she was seen driving a black truck on her Instagram page.

The young girl who built a house for her mother wore a serious look as she took over the wheel and drove away at high speed.

The teenager, who makes funny jokes and contents, accompanied her post on social media with a smiling emoji and fans couldn't help but react to the way she drove the big truck.

Source: Legit.ng