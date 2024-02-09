A woman has shared her little daughter's funny reaction after she ordered her to tidy up her room

Quite to netizens' amusement, the girl packed a little bag, put it on her shoulder and left the house

While in tears, she confirmed to her mother the reason for her leaving and even waved goodbye as she ascended the flight of stairs

A video of a little girl leaving her home in anger has surfaced online and stirred huge reactions.

The clip shared on TikTok by her mum left internet users in stitches and has amassed over three million views.

In the clip, her mum watched as she took a little bag and put it over her shoulder as she exited the house.

She was stopped in her tracks by her mum who wondered why she was leaving. Tearfully, the little girl responded that it was because she was asked to clean her room.

Her mum did not act surprised and bade her goodbye as she moved out. On what was in her little bag, the kid's mum wrote:

"Yall she had toy food to make a burger, teapot set, and stuffed animal in her bag."

A follow-up video showed the little kid returned after her earlier tantrum.

Watch the video below:

Netizens were amused by the kid's action

Duckie IDK said:

"Betuz you told me to tween my woom" I feel that. I hate when I have to clean my room! "

toni⭐️ said:

"It’s the fact she still so polite while running away."

Prisca Madison said:

"The bag over the shoulder is sooo dramatic."

InfiniteRonda said:

"The crying while leaving is sending me."

Belinda said:

"Sometimes you just gotta remove yourself from stressful situations."

$winn️ said:

"Remind me of the little man scene at the end."

RootingForAnAntiHero said:

"One time my uncle tried running away and my GMA reminded him he wasn't allowed to cross the st by himself so he just kept circling the block."

