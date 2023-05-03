Popular Nigerian comedian MC Warri Boy publicly criticised influencer Ashmusy for buying cars for her staff at this stage in her career

Ashmusy trended online recently for buying two cars for her loyal staff, to which the comic entertainer reacted to

MC Warriboy claimed that Ashmusy was copying what the billionaire businessmen, Obi Cubana and E-Money, did for their employees

Popular Nigerian comedian, MC Warri Boy has chided influencer Ashmusy for buying two cars for her devoted staff and accused her of imitating millionaire businessmen Obi Cubana and E-Money.

Days ago, the brand influencer trended for buying two automobiles for her employees, who had remained devoted to her for five years.

MC Warri Boy slams Ashmusy for buy cars for her staff Credit: @mc_warriboy1, @ashmusy

Source: Instagram

Attacking her, MC Warri said that Ashmusy was imitating E-Money and millionaire Obi Cubana by purchasing automobiles for their employees.

He advised her not to emulate the wealthy socialites who have solidified their means of income.

Adding to that, MC Warri mentioned that some of them would give their staff the cars and then covertly take them back after a while.

Social media users react

officialrealqueenekamma:

" no mind them dem never buy car for their village people na staff dem wan take wine us."

stephanie_wj2:

"Well I can’t lie.. I bought a car for a longtime friend.. she really deserve."

kingparow1:

I TRUST MY WARRI BROTHER E GO TURN UP SHAAAA"

henryaiwuyo_md:

"Na only Warri boys dey talk with their full chest online."

cement_mogul:

"They are buying for staff while they have siblings at home roaming about."

christ_is_real29:

"The thing done tire me bros them done push people enter depression finish with fake life."

