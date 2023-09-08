Nigerian skit maker Ashmusy recently disclosed the range of millions she makes from her content creation and influencing monthly

In a video that has made the rounds online, the influencer revealed she makes up to N65m every month

She also added that with her status, any man who wants to help her with money has to give her up to N20m for her to value it

Ashmusy has sparked reactions on social media with the kind of money she claims she rakes in at the end of the month.

In a video, the skit maker and influencer showed that her monthly income range is N5m to N65m.

She added that for any man to sort her bills, he has to spend up to N20m before she can value his input.

On bagging men richer than her, the skit maker revealed she has met and dated very rich men, but she ends up falling in love with broke men.

Watch the video below:

How did Nigerians react to Ashmusy's video?

nonnidollar:

"This one go turn “strong independent black woman” las las!"

midella.cakes:

"she has spoken her mind, if you can’t give her millions don’t go and meet her o, before somebody will crush your ego and your remaining self esteem."

jjoan18:

"I miss how relationships were back in the day.... Everything so transactional now! ‍♀️"

shugajenny:

"How did you go from 5 to 65M per month? Aunty, isn't that margin unrealistic ? Hilarious "

mr_shon_don:

"As a man, don’t be pressured about this, just make sure you do your best and let your best speak for the rest."

its_yuzee:

"Biko how did we Jump from 5-65‍♀️‍♀️ not even 5-10."

mr_moorex:

"Lol. The mentality of the women in this part of the world is hilarious."

davinci6987:

"Very nonsense talk. These are the people misleading a lot of ladies. Use your influence positively and not to promote stupidity."

oraclegodwayne:

"You will never hear a lady that is making a honest and legitimate living vomit ds rubbish. This smelling talk can only come from a public toilet."

Ashmusy shares her success story

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ashmusy revealed in an interview that she owns multiple successful businesses and has even had top Nigerian celebrities such as Regina Daniels influence for her.

She opened up on how she did not have a rosy upbringing even though her mother tried her best not to make them feel poor.

However, despite living in a face-me-i-face-you house with 10 people for 20 years, she now owns different houses.

Source: Legit.ng