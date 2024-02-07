A man has been making headlines on social media after showing off his father who has a visibly small stature

In a trending video, they reacted to the comment of a follower who asked that the father link up with Aunty Ramota

Massive reactions trailed the video on the TikTok app as netizens took turns to share their thoughts

A trending video of a black man and his father who has a smallish stature has been making the rounds online.

The son identified as @8planets_ on TikTok had shown his father a comment made by one of his followers on TikTok.

Man with small stature advised to marry Aunty Ramota Photo credit: @8planets_, Ramota/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Smallish man asked to connect with Ramota

The follower had asked his father to link up with Aunty Ramota, an actress who has a similar smallish stature

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

However, the father and son found the comment hilarious and they couldn't stop laughing in the clip.

The son captioned the video:

“Not laughing at Aunty Ramota but the comments, if two of them come together what's the result y'all expecting?”

He further claimed that Aunty Ramota was troublesome and she would be fighting with his father all the time.

In his words:

“Aunty Ramota and wahala wey be sey na 5&6. Na fight every day.”

Reactions trail video of small-statured man

Netizens had different things to say about the clip trending online.

Jojo Amaechi said:

“But some women no get test at all, How woman take fall in love for this man? Abeg no insult pls.”

Suso reacted:

“Even Ramota better pass u.”

@mc_pascalino reacted:

“Even Ramota know go accept. Ramota wey get pride.”

Jojo Amaechi said:

“But some women no get test at all, How woman take fall in love for this man? Abeg no insult pls.”

@Bittolee reacted:

“I can't even connect Ramota to the oracle in our village.”

Hardeysewar012 reacted:

“Be proud of your parents no matter how they are.”

Sophiee reacted:

“I love the fact that you're not ashamed of him like others want you to.”

@slime reacted:

“Aunty Ramota over find to married your dad shaa.”

@user7547542046736 reacted:

“There's nothing wrong with ur dad my brother, keep being by his side, God will bless u.”

Bambinna said:

“It's beautiful how you love him God bless you.”

ClassicMobileGames said:

“This is life. God does thing in a way he wants, there are people who wish they can be like this man. Stop mocking people's condition.”

Morgan Reese said:

“Aunty ramota get pride oh see.”

Legendary Actr said:

“God bless you fam your children will make you happy too.”

Watch the video below:

Albino lady rejects man with small stature

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a blind date ended on the wrong footing for both parties as an albino lady rejected a small-sized man in a manner that elicited reactions.

According to her, the man of her dreams must be tall, rich and handsome, and her blind date, Clinton, did not fit into any of the categories. She went on to berate his looks, saying he was short and could not carry her on his back.

The albino lady also criticised Clinton's occupation as a mechanic, saying he was not well-to-do. Clinton was unhappy with how she spoke to him and slammed her bitterly. The video has stirred massive reactions as netizens knocked the lady for the condescending way she spoke to Clinton.

Source: Legit.ng