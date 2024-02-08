A heartwarming video of an ardent granny cheering for the Super Eagles during their match against South Africa has gone viral

The video showed the woman praying fervently as Troost Ekong prepared to take the penalty that would put Nigeria ahead

The Super Eagle’s defender delivered the goal, and the team secured their spot in the AFCON final after a nail-biting penalty shootout

A video that captured the emotional moment of a devoted granny rooting for the Super Eagles in their match against South Africa has melted many hearts online.

The video revealed how the woman was praying earnestly with her hands clasped and her eyes closed as Troost Ekong got ready to take the penalty that would give Nigeria the lead in the dying minutes of the game.

The mother prayed with all her heart. Photo credit: @shugaerashay45/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @shugaerashay45, the Super Eagle’s defender did not disappoint, as he slotted the ball past the goalkeeper and sent the Nigerian fans into a frenzy.

The team then held their nerve in the ensuing penalty shootout and secured their place in the AFCON final, where they would face the hosts Egypt.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reaction below:

Ib_New_Age_Tech:

“For this moment, this mum don forget say bag of rice na blesss up mum 73000naira.”

Aduniray:

“Omo Omo mother shouting Allah 3. Daughter shouting Jesus . God Will punish those that are trying to separate us . We are one Nigerians.”

Don zdx:

“God bless your mother she will live long amen.”

Eleniyan of TikTok:

“Seriously we love our country but our Government don't love us what a painful part of life.”

Black SHEFO:

“Tell why mama go Dey call Allah and daughter go Dey call amen in the name of Jesus and God no go come answer God bless yoU ma.”

Emmanuel akinwale:

“Mummy said olorun ja je? mum dey play bet.”

Oluwafisayomirepete:

“Na TikTok let me know say there is comedian in every Nigerian homes & Allahu and Hallelujah same time.”

Source: Legit.ng