Top Nigerian singer Davido has honoured the memory of his late son Ifeanyi in a touching way

Recall that the music star lost his first son with his wife Chioma on October 31, 2022, to the dismay of many

In a new development, OBO shared a photo of a pendant he made in Ifeanyi’s image, and fans reacted

Popular Nigerian singer Davido has remembered his late son, Ifeanyi, in a special way on social media.

Recall that it was a dark day for the music star and his wife, Chioma, when they lost their three-year-old son on October 31, 2022.

Fans react as Davido honours his late son Ifeanyi with new pendant. Photos: @davido, @thechefchi

Over a year after Ifeanyi’s demise, Davido has now taken to social media to eulogise his baby boy with a grand gesture.

On his official Instagram page, via his stories, the DMW boss shared a photo of a pendant he made in Ifeanyi’s image. Not stopping there, the music star accompanied the photo with a caption that reads “LNCD” meaning “Legends Can Never Die.”

See a screenshot of the Ifeanyi pendant below:

Reactions as Davido makes pendant in Ifeanyi’s image

The photo of the pendant Davido made to eulogise Ifeanyi soon spread on social media and it caught the attention of many fans. Some of them had mixed feelings about it. Read some of their thoughts below:

jennifer_diares:

“Looking at chioma’s page and seeing she hasn’t posted since the boy’s last birthday on earth hurts as hell.”

secretsinsideughelli:

“Werey don lose em Grammy He's now begging for potty posts & attention.”

Matete4real:

“I can never forget how crazy I was that night, my BP went from low to over high, praying checking so many bloggers post to see it was fake news dem finally see it from Obi cubanna post dem it done on me that it was true then I became very sad and frustrated.”

unrulynigga85:

“He loves that boy more than anything.”

Secretsinsideughelli:

“Pity post for attention again .”

umycutie:

“This reminder hits differently.. .”

offishial_shuga:

“But fr y’all are going real harrd on him. Let him breath nii. Someone even dragged him with his late son just because of this Grammy thing, o wrong nau.”

st.aviclothings:

“This child still breaks my heart.”

alvaro_collectionz2:

“Fine boy❤️, may his soul continue to rest in peace.”

elisfashluxe_backup:

“We miss you little Ifeanyi ❤️.”

Omosexy1415:

“Forever in our hearts Ify.”

whummiey__:

“Omo this guy is gone o.”

