Popular Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest, has opened a business for his six-year-old son, Donald.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Chiefpriest shared a heartwarming video of the moment his little boy was cutting the ribbon to signify the opening of the business.

The six-year-old boy who stood in the middle of his parents was seen wearing a cute chef uniform as other onlookers celebrated him for having a business at his young age.

Fans react as Cubana Chiefpriest opens business for six year old son. Photos: @cubana_chiefpriest.

Source: Instagram

In the caption of the post, the self-styled celebrity barman bragged about his son being a CEO at the age of six and he also showed appreciation to his wife for making it happen.

In his words:

“My Son Donald CEO‍ At 6, Big Congratulations Real Hommie @_deangels ❤️ We Did It Again, In @djkhaled Voice Another One.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Cubana Chiefpriest opens business for 6-year-old son

Shortly after Cubana Chiefpriest opened a big business for his son and shared the video online, it got many social media users talking. Many of them praised the socialite for the big move.

Read some of their comments below:

sunnyy_all_day:

“At 6 oh this is the most hard working young man in Nigeria ❤️❤️.”

nkay_menwears:

“Rich man carrying his son along in his line of business, but poor man the small business wey you dey do, you can’t even introduce ur son to it at least to have knowledge of hustling, after you ll say rich man getting richer, poor man getting poorer , better learn from this.”

paulferragmo:

“Pinkin wey e papa get money no no wetin God do 4 am.”

berny_portable:

“Donald smile small nau, be like you no know Wetin God do for you. We wey don cross 20 never even know our left from our right .”

____thereal.nunu':

“If ever have money make sure you invest in your kids too, buy properties in their name. He just made a big investment this boy no go suffer even in old age. We go make this money congratulations sire❤️.”

juniorboi614:

“It shall never be well with poverty….”

johnc7309:

“The boy never understand wetin him papa just did ❤️.”

