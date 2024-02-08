A viral TikTok video captured a Nigerian family’s jubilation after Nigeria beat South Africa in the AFCON tournament

The family, who had been on tenterhooks during the penalty shootout, erupted in happiness when the Super Eagles secured their spot in the final

The family’s dog joined in the celebration by barking and leaping around, showing that he shared the festive spirit with everyone

A captivating TikTok video showed how a Nigerian family celebrated their country’s victory over South Africa in the thrilling AFCON tournament.

The ecstatic family had been anxiously watching the nail-biting penalty shootout, hoping and praying for their team to win.

The dog was ecstatic. Photo credit: @tarekzantout/TikTok

Source: TikTok

When the Super Eagles finally scored the decisive goal and secured their place in the final, the family burst into joy and happiness.

They hugged, cheered, and danced around the living room, expressing their pride and patriotism.

In a video shared by @tarekzantout, the family’s dog was not left out of the celebration. He barked and jumped around with excitement, sensing the festive mood of his owners. He seemed to understand what the victory meant for them and their nation.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Temilolu1 reacted:

“Are these pple Nigerians?? I come dey confused.”

Temilolu1amustapha

“Super Eagles For A Reason.”

User5684996009330:

“Shey we self get oyibo fans chai my 9ja, na cruise thank God my mama born me here.”

Margarita agina:

“God bless this family for Standing with us!”

Samii:

“Giant of Africa for a reasonIII”

Most normal:

“What type of German shepard is that.”

Maduka Asonye:

“Naija for life, we're making Africa and the world proud.”

Osimhen’s words of wisdom to Ekong before Nigeria’s penalty goal against South Africa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a captivating photo that went viral on Facebook showed Victor Osimhen whispering some advice to Troost Ekong before the opening goal against South Africa in the thrilling AFCON semi-final.

The Super Eagles star, who had demonstrated his passion and resilience despite his low scoring rate in the tournament, offered some guidance to the team’s captain, who bravely stepped up to convert the penalty after Osimhen was tackled in the box.

Source: Legit.ng