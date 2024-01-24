Gospel singer Moses Bliss has shared a moment he and his wife-to-be Marie recently visited popular cleric Pastor Jerry Eze

Moses Bliss appreciated Pastor Jerry Eze, whom he called Papa, for his love and prayers for him and Marie

However, some netizens were quick to spot how Moses Bliss' fiance boldly flaunted her engagement ring

Popular Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss and his fiancee, Marie Wiseborn, continue to make headlines with their love story.

Moses, who was spotted with Marie at a church while a pastor prayed on their wedding invitation cards, appeared to have been taking his wife to meet influential people in his life.

After the gospel singer and wife-to-be were hosted at comedian Anita Asuoha, aka Real Warri Pikin's house, Moses has now shared a picture from their visit to Pastor Jerry Eze of Streams of Joy International.

Sharing the picture on his social media timeline, Moses appreciated the famous digital cleric for his prayers and love towards him and Marie.

The singer wrote in his caption:

"Thank you papa for your love and prayers @realjerryeze @mariewiseborn and I are very grateful sir."

See the picture Moses Bliss shared from his visit to Pastor Jerry Eze's house

People react as Moses Bliss and fiancee visit Pastor Jerry Eze

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some netizens gushed about the way Moses Bliss' fiancee flaunted her ring.

_tami_heart:

"But why do they look like siblings?"

prevrice:

"You both look alike,you found your missing rib."

screwy_writer:

"My sister, abeg flash that ring well well let every eye see it biko."

minister_olamide

"The resemblance am I the only one seeing this."

officialdjnanya:

"Flash that ring sweetie!!! Let it blind them!!"

dr.p.withdgospel:

"Spouses always look alike.. it seems I should be finding someone that looks like me .. LORD SEND HER."

