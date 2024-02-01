Nollywood actor Yul Edochie’s family has continued to show support for his estranged first wife, May

Just recently, May shared new photos online from her trip to China and Yul’s big brother, Linc Edochie, reacted to them

Linc’s comment on May Edochie’s post raised a series of interesting comments from netizens

Famous Nollywood actor Yul Edochie’s elder brother Linc’s reaction to his estranged first wife’s new photos has caused a stir on social media.

Just recently, May Edochie took to her official Instagram page to share snaps from her trip to China.

Fans react as Yul Edochie's brother Linc praises May. Photos: @mayyuledochie, @lincedochie

Source: Instagram

In the photos, the public figure appeared to be posing at a mall in her all-black coloured outfit. In the caption of her photo, she greeted her fans from the other side of the world.

She wrote:

“Hello from this side of the world, tell me how your day has been. For me, it was hectic, but I it was hectic, but I still managed to wear a smile. The photos are a bit dark, yes I know, just too tired to brighten them.”

See her snaps below:

Yul Edochie’s brother shows love to May’s photos

Shortly after May shared her snaps, many netizens took to her comment section to react, including her estranged husband’s big brother, Linc Edochie.

Linc described May as a real queen in his heartwarming reaction. He wrote:

“Now China will know a real Queen has landed.”

Netizens react as Yul Edochie’s brother shows love to May

Yul Edochie’s brother’s reaction to his estranged wife’s new photos raised some interesting comments from netizens. Read some of them below:

feliciabenjamin8364:

“Yes sir God bless you for loving our queen ❤️.”

alexi7rolland:

“@lincedochie Uncle papa❤️ Best in energy pumping.”

ifeoluagboola:

“@lincedochie God will continue to bless your family in Jesus name amen❤️.”

onyinyedoreen:

“U see this lady ❤️❤️we don't joke with her.”

ritaedochie:

“HELLO MY QUEEN .”

Sharonbensonofficial:

“Fly chic international baby , who Dey breathhhhh .”

blessn07:

“Our magnificent queen is still glowing like crazy in the dark. Get some rest sweetheart. Love you forever ❤️.”

omasstudios:

“@mayyuledochie Keep on enjoying the day our queen .”

cynthia_kelz:

“The one and only International Queen. The pictures are dark but we could still see you. Enjoy your stay and don't forget to buy Chinese noodles for me while coming back.”

mercygbolade:

“Did yul ever take this beautiful woman outside the country while they were married?”

snataomega:

“God is your strength queen .. God bless your hustle .”

princessokaineokojie:

“You are beautiful the way you are queen ❤️.”

