Veteran actress Rita Edochie recently caught her daughter-in-law May by surprise as she went all out to support her

May Edochie recently turned a year older but chose not to celebrate her birthday with a lavish party

Instead, she chose to spend the day with the less privileged, and Rita Edochie was there to support her

The support the Edochie family continue to show their daughter-in-law, May, is beautiful.

The estranged wife of Nollywood star Yul recently turned a year older, and she chose to celebrate her birthday in a beautiful way.

Drama as video of Rita Edochie attending May's birthday charity event goes viral. Photo credit: @mayyuledochie

May had organised an event to spend her birthday with some elderly and less privileged women.

Rita Edochie attends May Edochie's birthday charity event

However, May got a surprise that left her genuinely happy as her mother-in-law and veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie attended her charity event.

In a viral clip, May Edochie was seen hugging the veteran actress very tight after shouting in amazement.

Rita was one of those who gave a speech at the event and noted that May has a heart of gold.

She revealed that she decided not to throw herself a lavish birthday party but to spend her day with the needy and less privileged.

Reactions as Rita attends May Edochie's charity event

@ngum.genny:

"Queen May is the only woman in Nigeria who sent her husband packing out I hail you Queen."

@kiki_monanu:

"See how the Edochie's are supporting May. That speaks volumes about her character."

@v_achick:

"If ur in laws support u this way...u are a good woman. And e b like If mama Rita deh ur case eh...forget."

@venagapomary:

"One of the things I love about May is that...she is not just intelligent but very smart and calculated.."

@ch.ichi8524:

"Mama Rita shape and ikebe super na helele beautiful mummy. Thanks for being a great mum to our queen."

@ebysweden:

"Eze Nwanyi, Mother Supreme, and the Queen."

@bensonokonkwo:

"May God bless you mum."

@perpetualvictory_parade:

"@mayyuledochie I just scrolled through your page honestly why is Yul’s picture still in your page? He has deleted everything about you on his page, why is he still on yours."

@bella_jordie:

"Being a celebrity is not just how popular or famous one is but the impact you have in the society."

@lordsfavouritee:

"Wow! This is an awesome honour, well deserved thank you to this great woman of great honor @ritaedochie for all your support to Queen May."

@miss._hinson:

"Dear Lord, as you give me a good man please give me good and kind inlaws. Amen."

May Edochie marks 1st birthday after son’s demise

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting May Edochie's recent post celebrating her birthday as she reflects on her life over the last 12 months.

May, who shared a birthday picture of her rocking a black outfit, revealed it was the first time she was unsure how to react on her special day.

She revealed she had to cancel her birthday photoshoot, and it took efforts from her friends to successfully get her to take a picture.

Source: Legit.ng