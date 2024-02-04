Danielle, daughter of Yul Edochie, has unveiled her first movie titled 'The Vendetta' and she shared a preview of the film, with her fans on social media

According to her, she was the producer and director of the short flick and she said she has unlocked a new passion

She said she worked with amazing people and they all had fun working on her new project as she added that she will embark on the journey again

Pastor Yul Edochie's first daughter Danielle has stated that she is walking in the footsteps of her father who is a Nollywood actor.

The new movie maker who excluded her father in her 2023 recap said she was the one who produced and directed the movie titled 'The Vendetta'.

According to her, she has unlocked a new passion which she is very excited about.

Yul Edochie's daughter ventures into acting. Photo credit @danielleyuledochie/@yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Danielle says she had fun

In the caption of her post, she stated that she had great fun producing her first film. Explaining further, she noted that working behind the scenes from the conception of the idea to the actualization of the project was a great journey for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Yul Edochie's daughter says will produce again

The lady who shared a cryptic post once also mentioned that she would embark on the journey again because she was able to work with great minds who made the work easy.

Mentioning further, she noted though it was a roller coaster experience, she was willing to venture on the journey again.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have taken to the comments section to react to the post made by Danielle. Here are some of the comments below:

@blessn07:

"Incredibly amazing! Super proud of you my love."

@deliotasty:

"Weldon girl."

@obiomavicky:

"Wow i will love soon."

@amaraspecial:

"Where we go watch am."

@honeydew695:

"Yayyyy Danielle, super douée, smart girl."

@nens.co:

"Brilliant girl!."

@mabelsmunch:

"Just watched. I was like where is the bag’s bus stop.'

@antoinettekhensani:

"Wooooow."

@ibekweofficial:

"Beautiful!."

@naomivwaire:

"This looks great. Well done!."

Yul Edochie gushes over daughter

Legit.ng had reported that Edochie gushed about his desire to be called the father of the bride as he shared lovely photos of his daughter.

He called his daughter who was turning 18 a cute and smart girl.

Fans also took to the comment section to wish Danielle a happy birthday ahead of her day.

Source: Legit.ng