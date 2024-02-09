Top Nigerian singer Davido's aide, Isreal DMW, was spotted expressing displeasure over his boss' action

In a viral video, Davido broke Isreal's phone because he filmed too much and captured his reaction on camera

Isreal's reaction to Davido breaking his phone raised funny comments from Nigerians on social media

Famous Nigerian singer Davido and his aide, Isreal DMW, are back in the news after a video of their interaction went viral.

In the video that resurfaced online, Davido was heard speaking in the background as he recorded Isreal's reaction after he broke his phone.

Isreal DMW reacted after Davido broke his phone. Photos: @davido, @isrealdmw

According to the DMW boss, Isreal was angry that he broke his phone. Davido explained that he did it because his staff was fond of making videos.

Isreal DMW reacts as Davido breaks his phone

In the video, Isreal made his feelings known about Davido's actions. According to him, only his boss could try such a thing with him.

Isreal said:

“You broke my phone and it’s only you that can do that boss! You’re the only one that can run that shiit! Na only you! Who born the person? No be woman born am? E dey crase?!”

Comments about Isreal DMW's reaction

The exchange between Davido and Isreal over the broken phone caught the attention of many netizens, who seemed to find it amusing. Read what some of them had to say below:

million_naira_442:

“Una go don sabi sey na Davido money the Werey want lol .”

ablegod_0204:

“Na pure love Israel get for our very own OBO.”

adem.9274:

“Using style tell davido he dey cr*zy .”

iam.desponsor:

“ I too like Israel.”

posipablo_entertainer:

“So dem dey break una phone.”

better_dayz_02:

“Na only u my guy .”

happy_boyzzzz:

“Nah wa ooo .”

eminikiido:

“Na only Baddo fit break my own phone sef.”

