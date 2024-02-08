A TikTok video of South African students applauding their Nigerian teacher who came to school after the Super Eagles’ victory in the AFCON semi-final has gone viral

The video showed the teacher, who worked in a South African school, looking proud as he walked majestically through a line

The students clapped for him to celebrate his country’s win as he adorned a Nigerian jersey with the name Fisayo behind it

The video captured the moment the teacher, who taught in a South African school, looked proud and confident as he walked majestically through a corridor of pupils who clapped for him to celebrate his country’s win over Bafana Bafana.

South African students celebrate their Nigerian teacher. Photo credit: @fisbaba/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video, as shared by @fisbaba, has received thousands of likes and comments from viewers who praised the educator’s patriotism and the pupils’ courtesy.

Many also expressed their admiration for the friendly gesture between the two African nations.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Dị Op said:

“Who else run to tiktok after the match gather here.”

Badmus21 wrote:

“Nigeria i no Dey hear word.”

Day Lanwells Rich commented:

“To al his energy, The Eagle has eaten the where are are my Nigerians.”

Opy Gee001 commented:

“They're keeper save four penalty but we score 4 penalties we no really Dey gree for anybody.”

Miracle:

“Ladies and gentlemen we now own amapiano II.”

Mattliparil:

“Who's here after the match. NIGERIA FOR LIFE.”

Lasswell:

“Fela kuti go don use Mandela catch cruise for heaven tire I trust baba for that one.”

Eni:

“No gree for anybody 0 keep winning stay safe and be happy.”

Jade of Wallstreet:

“Protect that teacher by all means.”

Ramsey:

“Please are you from South Africa ??? Im doing some check up around.”

Esther Orhuozee:

“+1 today wish me well , AhsMAhs.”

User938383:

“Pls, what time is our match today?”

User9115106639138:

“I like that up Nigeria.”

Chimso aga:

“We don chop una (Bafana Bafana) like Banana oo0000 make una drink That Tyla water.”

Source: Legit.ng