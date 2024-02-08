A video of Super Eagles footballer, Victor Osimhen, walking with his girlfriend has been making waves online

Internet users who didn't know the lady's identity took to the comments section to express their curiosity

Victor Osimhen, one the best strikers in the world, is popularly known for his strength and athleticism on the football pitch

A video of a famous Nigerian footballer, Victor Osimhen, with a pretty lady recently sparked curiosity amongst netizens.

The video shared by @oganlamedia on TikTok left netizens trying to figure out the relationship between the duo.

Victor Osimhen walks majestically with girlfriend Photo credit: @oganlamedia/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Victor Osimhen walks with girlfriend in video

In the video shared, Victor Osimhen was all dressed up in a suit while his girlfriend whose identity was unknown to many adorned a dress.

Unaware netizens who stormed the comments section queried why Victor Osimhen was always seen in the company of the lady.

Reports claim that the Nigerian striker is in a relationship with the Cameroonian lady identified as Stefanie Kim Ladewig, and they have a child together.

Reactions trail video of Osimhen and girlfriend

Netizens have taken to the comments section to share their thoughts on the video.

GUSTAVO said:

“Who is that girl that always follow him up and down.”

@odichukwukenneth said:

“Victor wait for your wife.”

DJ Fago reacted:

“Why is she behind?”

Azafamily entertainment said:

“Why my girl d follow u up and down.”

Oscarusengakamegotinoza said:

“Be careful of the one behind you, lets hope you clever like hakimi.”

@old man said:

“What she is doing behind woman.”

Gracious said:

“Who is this girl ooo.”

Frank Mwitika said:

“Is that woman the wife of victor???”

NouBaby reacted:

“Is she your girlfriend.”

@user42091505822402 said:

“Abeg that girl should go back she should come see him after the AFCON.”

Watch the video below:

Osimhen dances after Nigeria won

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of Victor Osimhen dancing and having fun after Nigeria’s AFCON match against Cameroon has gained attention on TikTok. The young striker, who is a role model for many Nigerians, had been working hard in the ongoing AFCON tournament.

The video showed Osimhen’s joy and excitement days after Nigeria’s thrilling win over Cameroon in the quarter-finals of the AFCON. TikTok Osimhen, who plays for Napoli in Italy, is one of the most promising talents in African football.

He has scored many goals for Nigeria and has also attracted interest from some of the top clubs in Europe. He is known for his speed, strength, and finishing skills.

Source: Legit.ng