Davido's personal logistics manager, Isreal Afeare, aka Isreal DMW, has gotten another admirer online since his martial saga

A female internet user took to the streets with cardboard paper to seek the Afrobeats singer's aide's hand in marriage

The young lady did well to list out her amazing qualities while noting that Isreal didn't need to pay any bride price to have her fully

Nigerian singer Davido's personal logistics manager, Isreal Afeare, aka Isreal DMW, trended on the internet once more over his failed marriage.

A lady carried a cardboard banner to publicly beg the Afrobeats singer's aide to consider her for marriage.

In the video, the Instagram user known as @ella_ada_ professed her love for Israel and willingness to overlook his flaws.

She pleaded with Israel to marry her, telling him he was not obligated to pay the bride price. She, however, noted that his failed marriage was a divine plan for them to work things out perfectly together.

She clarified that she loved Isreal very much and promised to do whatever it took to make him happy.

The young woman also pointed out that her tribe being Igbo would be an added advantage to what he desires in a woman, while she referenced his boss Davido, who is also married to an Igbo woman.

Isreal DMW and other internet users react to the video

After the video went viral online, Israel came across it and was forced to share his thoughts.

isrealdmw:

"I DON HEAR DIS LAMBA BEFORE. ME AND OGA, NO FALL DIS MUGU AGAIN OOH. GOD FORBID."

official_barbiecue:

"Na Ogun go kee u for bringing BENIN women into this rubbish ode na everything dem dey do for content?? If I b igbo woman self I go Dey ashame mk Ogun kee u dere."

rully_king1:

"The beginning of this video shocked me, terrified me and made me laugh at like an idiot at the same with some mixed feelings."

nkemanthony1 :

"This girl and clout chasing na 5/6 The samething she do for Facebook."

officialemanuella:

"My God‍♂️…how did I enter here?… let me go and do my assignment ooh."

dozzyross:

"Are you pure? isrealites no like women way done spoil."

buchi__03:

"Aunty, you decided to shame a whole tribe on the internet. Anyways, @isrealdmw the ball is in your court. I do not wish to hear your complaint anymore."

Isreal DMW's ex-wife confuses incoming suitors

Sheila Courage, the estranged wife of Isreal DMW (personal logistics manager for Nigerian singer Davido), left netizens puzzled with her subtle statement about her current relationship status.

The beauty model shared a visual post on social media that taunted the ongoing discussions surrounding her marital issues.

In the video, Sheila joyfully danced to a new song with the lyrics, "I'm single, not searching; it's so complicated."

