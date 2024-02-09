Nigerian singer Ruger recently created a stir on social media when he announced that he is no longer signed to D'Prince's record label, Jonzing World

Ruger further shared a post on his Insta-story about famous Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut and his impact on his music career

The former Jonzing World signee revealed in his post that Tunde Ednut was the one who first discovered and not D'Prince; he said this and more

After spending nearly three and a half years with Jonzing World, young Nigerian singer Michael Adebayo Olayinka, aka Ruger, announced some days ago that he is no longer signed to D'Prince's record label.

However, after leaving Jonzing World, some comments he recently posted online about his former label and its owner have created quite a stir on social media.

Young singer Ruger creates a stir online as he opens up about the issue between his former boss, D'Prince and Tunde Ednut. Photo credit: @rugerofficial/@dprince/@mazitundeednut

Ruger stunned many when he shared that D'Prince wasn't the one who originally discovered him.

He gave a shout-out to famous blogger Tunde Ednut, noting he was the first to discover him, not D'Prince.

Tunde Ednut reacts to Ruger's revelation

In response to Ruger's revelation, Tunde Ednut shared a post on his page, noting how D'Prince ridiculed him.

He noted that D'Prince didn't honour him, but God has now vindicated him despite the disrespect the Jonzing World boss served him.

Tunde Ednut hailed Ruger and thanked him for appreciating his impact on his music career.

He also threw shade at D'Prince by telling Ruger, "Now, you're free."

Ruger broke into the music scene in 2021 with two hit songs, Bounce and All of Us. His hit track, Asiwaju, was one of the biggest songs of 2022 and 2023, topping the Nigerian music chat for weeks.

Video of Ruger's new single, with lyrics about no loyalty to a Godfather goes viral:

See Tunde Ednut's post reacting to Ruger's revelation:

Netizens react to Tunde Ednut's post

Here are some of the comments that trailed Ruger and Tunde Ednut's post:

@iamnasboi:

"King Ednut for a reason."

@ceo__ironside"

"@mazitundeednut You said I shouldn’t say anything about it remember now Ruger wan begin talk.. Make we start with one eye disguise?"

@manbag_007:

"That Ruger made money but him no see money."

@efewarriboy3:

"This life na wa o. Omo @mazitundeednut u may just need to run a record label o. Just imagine a future legend like Ruger and nobody knew."

@pablogrey001:

"Them cage ham beforr?"

@scoobynero:

"Things Dey play Oooo who get cold Zobo."

@who_kes:

"I almost talked about it oo, but then if @mazitundeednut hear say I don share the gist him fit unfollow and block me so I quiet."

@30bgnurse:

"Which right time again? Now it's the right time o, TUNDEEDNUT talk your mind o, we dey comment section dey wait for gist."

@bigbrokelvin:

"I know this gist…the industry is too deep."

@flash_trillions_:

"Make una they update on time, na so mohbad take vanish so."

