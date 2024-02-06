Young singer Ruger recently released a statement on his social media page about his former record label, Jonzing World, and it's got people talking online

The Bounce crooner had made a shocking announcement that he was no longer signed to the record label and had launched his platform

Ruger shared that leaving his former boss, D'Prince and his former record label left a sad taste in his mouth, but it was time for him to move on

Young Afrobeats artist Michael Adebayo Olayinka, aka Ruger, has sparked massive reactions online with a recent announcement he shared on his social media page.

The singer announced on his page that he was no longer an artist signed to D'Prince's record label, Jonzing World.

Nigerian singer Ruger dumps his boss' record label, Jonzing World, and launches his own. Photo credit: @rugerofficial

Source: Instagram

Ruger said he felt sad leaving the record label, but it was about time. He further spoke about his relationship with his former boss and his appreciation for everything he has done for him.

He noted that he couldn't have gotten as far as he did without D'Prince and Jonzing World for believing in him.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Ruger launches his own record label

The Afrobeats superstar, in his announcement, also revealed that he is now an artist signed to Blownboy Ent.

Ruger shared that Blownboy is his record label, and he knows he is taking a massive bet on himself while noting that God will see him through.

See Ruger post announcing his exit from Jonzing World:

See how netizens reacted to Ruger's announcement

Here are some of the comments that trailed Ruger's announcement:

@moetabebe:

"Oh wow!!! Congrats hun."

@crazeclown:

"BBE."

@celebritydjdave:

"Why’re you in a hurry Anyways goodluck."

@blossommiching:

"This eleribu dead small boy that they helped wey never pass 2 years want to bite the finger that feed him . Bro you can’t blow again ….. you think you are wise . You want chop the money alone . Na your grave you de dig."

@kukbeatz:

"Team Blown Boy."

@deejayneptune:

"I dey this corner for you ❤️. Congrats Blown boy."

@izzyodigie:

"We dey your back!!! You got this."

@okikidft:

"God no go fail you only from here."

@officerwoos:

"Blo Blo Blown Boy Go Go God no go shame you."

@im_yamaato:

"The suppose dey study your melody for Harvard."

Lady's privates gets exposed on stage while grinding Ruger

In a previous report, Legit.ng detailed a video of a lady who was seen on stage getting frisky with Nigerian singer Ruger.

The viral clip showed the moment the lady climbed on Ruger's thighs and gave him a rousing lap dance.

However, something else happened during the dance that got people talking online, which has sparked massive social media reactions.

Source: Legit.ng