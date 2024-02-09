An internet user recalled how Korede Bello came through for his relationship on Valentine's Day 2015

The young man narrated that he didn't have money that year and needed to do something extraordinary for his lover

So he reached out to the former Mavin star, who was his girlfriend's idol and directed him on things to do to please his woman

A young man shared the story of a memorable Valentine's Day he did for his girlfriend in 2015, courtesy of Nigerian singer Korede Bello.

According to the man identified as @steevaneagain on Twitter (now X), the singer's considerate and unexpected move was pivotal in saving his relationship.

Korede Bello saves man's relationship on Valentine’s Day. Credit: @koredebello

Source: Instagram

As the young man recounted, he was financially down during 2015 Valentine's Day, and his lover, who was a huge Korede fan, needed a present, but he couldn't buy one.

To make the day extra memorable, he took a chance and contacted the artist through Instagram Direct Message, sharing his plight.

He pleaded with the ex-Mavin Star to follow and comment on his girlfriend's picture, which the singer reacted to positively.

See the chat below:

Fans react to Korede Bello's kind gesture

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below

@steevaneagain:

"Still a lover boy sha. Strim my luv songs and maybe I can help you follow your woman too when I blow very well."

@UnclePamilerin:

"I can never forget."

@6ix_08:

"That one no be relationship na situationship you dey."

@MensahEstherOmo:

"Pls uncle auntie repost n patronise my pin."

@GorettiMojel:

"Korede was everyone favorite boy that year. I know your girl would be so happy."

