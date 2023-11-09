A video of young Afrobeat singer Ruger has crashed the Nigerian internet space as a clip of him and a lady getting sensual on stage goes viral

The viral clip showed the moment a lady was on stage with the singer grinding on him as he tried to perform while sitting down

Netizens have reacted to the viral clip, slamming the singer for promoting such a high level of indecency

A video of Nigerian singer Ruger getting frisky on stage with a lady has sparked reactions online.

This isn't the first time Ruger would trend online for such behaviour, but this time, the singer took it to a whole new level.

A video of singer Ruger getting a raunchy lap dance on stage goes viral. Photo credit:@rugerofficial/@pulsenigeria247

The video of the young singer getting a full-blown lap dance right on stage has sparked chaos on social media.

See fresh something, fans react to Ruger's raunchy video

While many netizens have found the clip indecent and wrong, some have hailed the Jonzing World record label artist for such a sultry display.

Some netizens with eagle eyes were able to pinpoint moments of the lady's bosom popping out of her bra and underwear getting mangled after the intense romp session.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Ruger's viral raunchy lap dance video

See how netizens reacted to the intense romp session below:

@n_lee_official_:

"Why did Ruger then got angry when a lady grabbed his blokos in his other show?"

@umycutie:

"Decency has gone into extinction."

@an_na_bella11:

"No artist fit make me do this kind thing. This is way way too extreme."

@ladyque_1:

"This is the highlight of all his shows. The person way dey date this guy dey try."

@b.o.d__republic:

"Wahala for who dey date musician."

@annavivictor:

"Forget about my past .. Na the past be this oooo."

@yourprincecharming01:

"Repent ooo is not when you see me in heaven you will start shouting ojoro ojoro because i will stone you hymn book."

@inumidun_:

"Who are the men that chose these type of women as life partners."

@omoakin:

"Person serious girlfriend ,the camera person had one job."

Ruger speaks on doing 'Freaky' dances with ladies on stage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Ruger was questioned about his frisky handling of some of his female concert-goers.

The singer responded to the allegations levelled against him on how he treats ladies that attend his shows with the controversial raunchy moments he usually engages in with them.

The Asiwaju crooner was a guest on the Zero Conditions podcast, and he shed more light on how he interacts with female fans at his events.

Source: Legit.ng