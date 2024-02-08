A sibling of Nigerian forward Terem Moffi has shared how his family reacted to his eye-catching match for the Super Eagles of Nigeria

In the 25th minute of extra time, South Africa's last man Grant Kekana was shown red for his foul on Moffi

The Nice striker was also one of the Nigerian players who converted their spot kicks to send Nigeria into the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) final

A TikTok user, @bigophicial, who claims to be a younger sibling of Terem Moffi, has taken to social media to express his excitement at his brother's showing for Nigeria.

Teremas "Terem" Igobor Moffi was introduced as a replacement for forward Victor Osimhen and had key impacts in the match which Nigeria won 4-2 on penalties.

Terem Moffi converted Nigeria's first spot kick during the penalty shootout. Photo Credit: Issouf Sanogo

Source: Getty Images

Firstly, it was an extra-time foul on him by a South African defender that led to the send-off of Grant Kekana.

He was also the first player to step up and calmly converted his spot kick during the penalty shootout.

Terem Moffi's mum's reaction

In a TikTok video, @bigophicial showed how he excitedly watched Moffi, describing it as his biggest flex.

He shared his mum's happy reaction when she saw her son representing the Super Eagles. He had sent her a video of Moffi on WhatsApp and she was so happy. She appreciated God for ''doing it for us".

Moffi's other brother was also overjoyed to see him play for Nigeria.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians criticise Terem Moffi

AquaSZN said:

"Your big bro no wan pass give chukwueze make e no try that kind thing next time ooo."

Jacob BANKz said:

"Thanks for the amebo everybody, koko be say big bro don cash out dey play."

solovilla said:

"Ur big brother suppose take running lesson separate."

olanrewajumubaraq said:

"Your brother wey suppose give us last wining goal him go dey fall for outside 18 God save ham say him no miss PK unnah for hear ham."

bolaji said:

"Na small remain your bro for chop curse faa but all good more wins."

e4ma said:

"Watching my big bro Osimhen was my biggest flex yesterday."

Mummy’s Boy said:

"Why your big bro no pass give chukwueze for that dying minute chance?"

Men in hospital watching Nigeria's match

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of some Nigerian men in hospital following the Super Eagles match had gone viral.

The video revealed how the men, despite their possible health conditions, left their beds and joined their fellow patients in front of a TV screen in the hospital ward.

They eagerly watched the Nigeria vs South Africa game, which was part of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

One of the men, who had a drip connected to his arm, as shown in a video shared by @mayowa403, showed his passion and dedication for the game by ignoring his discomfort and focusing on the screen.

Source: Legit.ng