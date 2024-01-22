Nigerian dancehall sensation Ruger officially parted ways with his former music boss D'Prince and Jonzing World

The Asiwaju hitmaker introduced his new record label on Sunday and appreciated his fans for their support

Alongside this announcement, Ruger updated the titles of his social media profiles to align with the branding of his new label

Fast-rising Nigerian singer Michael Adebayo Olayinka, better known as Ruger, has separated from his former music label, Jonzing World Record Company, overseen by D'Prince.

The dancehall prodigy unveiled the name of the new record label, "Blown Boy Entertainment."

Ruger launches his record label. Credit: @jonzingworld

Source: Instagram

He updated his social media handles with the latest information to fit the new developments.

Through a viral voice tape, Ruger thanked his fans for believing in him and pleaded for their continued support.

Additionally, the Asiwaju singer, who likes to get raunchy on stage, mentioned that he will reveal his plans for next year on the new platform soon.

In Ruger's words:

"Hello, everyone, it is Ruger out here. I want to be closer to my fans. People that have been supporting me since the beginning of my career up until this moment.

"I love you guys so much. I feel like there is a lot you do not know about me. There is a part of my life that you do not know. How fun I am to be with and to vibe with! And I want you guys to know that part. I want to share that part with you."

"As you have seen now, I just started my own label. I need all the support. I need all the love, up close and personal. I love you guys so much."

See his audio recording below:

Netizens react to Ruger's announcement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@prayz027:

"Omo that Mohbad matter don teach these boys lesson."

@iamkissking:

"This one don tire for industry."

@Mahyormeplenty:

"This new beginning will favor him."

@sirgoogle15:

"These guys don’t learn…instead make you go meet better lebel..you think you can do it on your own."

@vividlyus:

"Its a good move tho, but he should not relent now bcos it is his record label… he will easily fall off."

@jr_ekosa2090:

"Every of the musicians 4 naija want get e own label... That now why most of them they fade from the music industry."

