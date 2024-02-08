Nigeria singer Timaya recently made some revelations about an addiction that nearly destroyed his life

During a recent interview with the Beat 99.9FM's Osi Suave, Timaya shared how he got hooked on a happy pill called "Molly"

He revealed that this addiction is the reason he lost a lot of weight and became very lean and frail

Famous Nigerian singer Inetimi Alfred Odon, better known as Timaya, recently made a startling revelation about his health and why it deteriorated terribly in 2020 and afterwards.

Timaya was recently on Beat 99.9FM's Morning Rush, where he shared details of his battles with addiction with Osi Suave.

Singer Timaya finally reveals the cause of his massive weight loss. Photo credit: @timayatimaya

Source: Instagram

During the interview, the singer shared that he doesn't claim to be a saint at anything, especially regarding how people handle the attention that comes with being a celebrity.

The father of one noted that in 2020, he picked up a habit that nearly destroyed his life.

Timaya shares how he became a drug addict

The Nigerian singer said during the 2020 COVID-19 lock down he started doing something that people call the happy pill (Molly).

Timaya said he picked it up from some of his boys and at some point he got crazily addicted to it that he started popping three to four pills daily.

The Cold Outside Crooner revealed that when he tried to stop this addiction was when a photo of him looking very lean and haggered went viral.

Timaya noted that it was a very tough period for him but he knew he had to stop because if doesn't stop it, it will lead to his demise.

Watch Timaya's interview:

Fans react to Timaya's revelation

Here some of the reactions that trailed the viral clip:

@mistahood1:

"It takes a level of self acknowledgment for someone to share their struggles like this. Good thing you’re off it now."

@im_biggysmall:

"If it no be Molly sef baba no won cast the market way e Dey take."

@ivie.er:

"I appreciate this kind of openness and honesty."

@uvbi4christ:

"I knew something was wrong. Thanks to God."

@mr.alajabeesjournal:

"Drug abuse is bad, yet we don't listen. 3 pills a day?"

@djfalone:

"Hats off to him for being transparent."

@oshoshotmcfr1:

"Hmmm don't do drugs. Addiction is bad."

@tobi_chase_:

"The shiiit might not even be Molly baba was on some crazy stuffs that period everyone knew he was on drugs I thought he was on coke or maybe crack."

Timaya speaks about new breeds of songwriters

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting some comments shared online by Timaya about the fight between Buju BNXN and Ruger.

He also spoke about Omah Lay. He described this new generations of songwriters as the future of Nigerian music.

Timaya also spoke about their growth and talents noting that they are better musicians than those of his generation.

Source: Legit.ng