A video of a man's behaviour while his little twin daughters applying makeup on his face has gone viral online

In the clip, the man appeared helpless as the girls had a field day with his face as their experiment

The clip amused internet users, with some commending the man for allowing the girls, while others feared his wife may not be happy with the development

Internet users have reacted to a video of two little girls hilariously making up their father.

The clip was shared on TikTok via @trishaitua, a handle dedicated to updating netizens about the twin girls' lives.

The man remained calm as they applied makeup on his face. Photo Credit: @trishaitua

Source: TikTok

"Twins will humble you," the clip was captioned.

In the clip, their dad lay on a sofa helplessly as his kids made up his face using what is believed to be their mum's makeup kit.

After a while, they gave their dad a mirror to look at himself. The man exclaimed as if impressed and he commended them for a job well done.

Not done yet, the girls could be seen putting red lipstick on his lip.

Watch the video below:

People were amused

user4980247002442 said:

"Baba have to do this just to avoid trouble frm both of them."

RACHEAL said:

"When they saw it's beautiful and not enough, they decided to add more to the makeup. Voila.. Daddy looks so beautiful."

Mme Bengaly said:

"For sure Dad will pay back something for mum."

Me myself and I said:

"I would scream after looking at myself until the kids faint."

Oluebube Chimaraoke Nwadei said:

"He said this is sharp am sure he didn't recognize himself at first."

nkengekiara said:

"This man needs an award of being patient."

user73038478078870 said:

"The mom is going to fight with the 3 of you, I'm just saying."

Abena cashout said:

"I said my mom should buy me dog she said she can’t feed two animals."

Kid makes up her dad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl had made up her sleeping father's face.

The physically challenged girl, Ry'ann, was spotted in a hilarious video painting her dad's face while he pretended to be sleeping.

Little Ry'ann is said to be born with a developmental disorder called Phocomelia, but that hasn't reduced the bond as well as love between father and daughter.

In the cute video, the man seemed to be faking sleep as his daughter worked on his face like she was making up a woman.

Source: Legit.ng