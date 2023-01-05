Nigerian dancehall superstar Timaya has provoked happiness and nostalgia in his longtime fans

The Dem Mama Records founder shared a throwback depicting how long he has stayed in the music business to make it this far

Timaya went on to hint at an important element that has aided his successful career, while many agreed, a good number of netizens countered him with their views

Nigerian dancehall maestro Inetimi Timaya Odon, popularly known as Timaya, has sparked emotions online with a picture of his humble beginnings.

The dancehall artist took to social media to emphasize the advantages of hard work if one remains consistent with their goals.

Timaya gave a mini-TED talk on the benefits of holding on to one’s big dreams in life. He was able to drive the nail on the head with a shared a retro picture of him in a music studio.

Timaya wrote:

"Your Big dreams & consistency are what will take you far."

His post elated his fans, knowing how far the plantain singer has come, beginning from the days of his Dem Mama hit track to his recent street anthem Sweet Us

See Timaya’s post here:

Netizens' reaction to Timaya’s post on consistency

While some were happy and in agreement with Timaya’s statement, others contradicted him, saying that consistency was not the only way to success.

official_kingzima:

"Many are consistent and still no go far . Pray for grace."

PillzMadaki:

"Why didn't it take Brymo far?"

vanstin_abatago:

"That's fact don't give up on your dream believe you most win."

kwamezack_:

"Consistency is rather the key to success , just don’t give up on anything you’re doing"

hainvelli:

"Omo dis music tin no easy at all, I only do it for d love I have for it at dis point but still hoping to get recognized tho but that might happen that might not it's cool I'll still do it anyways.❤️"

onyxcabana:

"Timaya don try for entertainment sha… shout out to him."

ghbvgdxcvhmkkkk:

"It is luck."

kiddiwilly:

"Boss the dream big but no money to buy instruments to balance up ina me house and your support will be needing as much."

