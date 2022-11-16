Ace Nigerian singer Timaya has recently stirred emotions online with some of the comments he made during a recent interview

The Dem Mama crooner had said that the current young crop of Nigerian singers like Buju, Omah Lay, Fireboy DML, and Ckay are all better songwriters than artists of his generation

Timaya also revealed during the interview that he isn't thinking about marriage at all and probably doesn't have plans to settle down in the foreseeable future

Popular Nigerian singer Timaya has sparked emotions amongst netizens with some of his statements during a recent interview.

Papi Chulo, during the chat, dropped multiple bombshells on the current state of the music industry in the country, the upcoming elections and the Grammy awards.

Veteran singer Timaya hails young Nigerian singers and notes that they are better songwriters than musicians of his generation. Photo credit:@timayatimaya/@fireboydml/@toyourears

The veteran musician noted that the current crop of Nigerian singers are way more talented and are better songwriters than his generation.

He further also spoke about the Grammy awards. Papi Chulo revealed that he was once nominated for the academy awards in 2018.

However, Timaya averred that he was indifferent about awards and the Grammy inclusive.

Anybody wey go bring tears to Nigerians again, make God kill the person

Timaya also touched on the upcoming election noting that he has no particular favourite. However, he is against one person staking the collective destiny of 200m Nigerians at the mercy of one person's ambition.

He advised that Nigerians had better vote for the right person in the upcoming elections, or else it would be another four years of pain, hardship and wailing.

Listen to Timaya's interview talking about young Nigerian singers below:

Listen to Timaya slam Nigerian politicians ahead of 2023 elections:

See how netizens reacted to Timaya's recent interview, where he spoke about young Nigerian musicians and the 2023 elections:

@cypha1011:

"I remember those years when Nigerians were complaining endlessly about song writing skills of our older generation afrobeats acts. We've come a long way."

@great1_babs:

"Una generation nor dey write timaya, artists go dey form freestyle. Person go use 1week record 1 verse."

@ChuxBliss:

"Old wayz don't open new doors. Diz one enta wella..."

@ja09380091:

"God is not a killer."

@asibinta:

"Love to Timaya but please, who is he kidding?"

