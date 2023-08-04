Veteran Nigerian singer Timaya has sparked reactions on his page with new photos he shared recently

The singer visibly looked different from his usual robust look, confirming he had lost weight

While some fans shared opinions over the singer's caption, others asked about his health

Nigerian singer Timaya has got netizens worried about his health with the new photos he recently shared on his page

The singer, who used to be chubby, now looks lean and smaller in the old-school two-piece suit he rocked in the photos.

Fans bothered as Timaya shares new photos Photo credit: @tmayatimaya

Source: Instagram

Timaya accessorised the look with a red shoe and his dreads.

The singer captioned the post with:

"Money is no longer the root of all evil. Attention is."

See Timaya's post below:

Netizens react to Timaya's post

The singer's look stirred concern from some of his fans, others paid more attention to his caption.

Read comments below:

prettydinma22:

"Hope it's normal weight lost abi u are sick hmmmmmm take care of ur self ooo."

edafe_small20:

"I hope you dey okay sha ❤️"

princekelvinebere:

"Money has never been the root of all evil, it is the love of Money that is."

ijobanadanku:

"EGBERI Papa ❤️always."

pretty._vera:

"Anything you’re doing to fight poverty, take it more seriously."

rosemaryblake34:

"Very nice look love a dark skin man with a whole vibe of his own."

candacerice200;

'Nice look. I see you're getting yourself in shape. Stay humble, stay grateful, stay blessed. ❤️"

alake970:

"This una old school go be something else "

elishajboy:

"Chulo which kind dressing be this again. I love u regardless "

katiwize:

"That plantain boy❤️❤️❤️ @timayatimaya."

