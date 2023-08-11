Popular Nigerian socialite Cibana Chiefpriest recently met with Timaya's daughters and he shared a video online

In the video, Chiefporiest assured the singer's eldest daughter, who sat in a Rolls Royce with her sister, that she would only fly first class

The little girl blushed as the socialite gushed over her and reminded her of who her father is

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nigerian businessman Cubana Chiefporiest has sparked reactions with his interaction with one of Timaya's daughter.

The girl and her sister sat comfortably in their father's car with the latest Apple gadgets on display.

Netizens react to video of Timaya's daughter with Cubana Chiefpriest Photo credit: @timayatimaya/@cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Standing by the open door, Cubana Chiefpriest, in a foreign accent, assured Timaya's daughter she would never fly anything lower than first class because of who her father is.

He also added that the singer is hustling hard to make a luxurious life possible for his children.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Timaya's voice was heard in the video as he backed up and affirmed Chiefpriest statement.

The singer's daughter, at the centre of it all, blushed hard.

Watch the video below:

Netizens shares opinions about Timaya's daughter

The video got people talking about the kind of riches Timaya's kids are used to. Read comments gathered below:

___rarely_seen____:

"If you can afford it, spoil your kids. There’s nothing honorable about poverty."

ask_of_chukee:

"Poverty is the real enemy. Do everything to fight it! I’ll never be poor!!!!!!"

priscillia_oluchi_:

"The only thing better than money is more money. As you nor come from rich family, let a rich family come from you.‼️"

mynameisoluchy:

"What’s with the AmerImo accent be this??? "

chefesther26:

"Is the accent for me Abi na for US in go meet Timaya Daughters"

sleepwear_nig:

"The girl is trying to hold her laughter she’ll laugh once they close that door "

excesscomedy:

"Egberi- mama 1 !! I will never be poor."

darkskinnedgirl__:

"The AirPod max is probably on noise cancellation,she can’t hear the accent sir"

sharonofficial126:

"The girl wan laugh but she Dey hold am so it won’t look disrespectful "

esto_es_jk:

"It’s how unconcerned the second daughter is sitting pretty for me"

What do Nigerian think of Timaya's new look?

Nigerian singer Timaya got netizens worried about his health with the new photos he shared on his page.

The singer, who used to be chubby, now looks lean and smaller in the old-school two-piece suit he rocked in the photos.

While some fans shared opinions over the singer's caption, others asked about his health.

Source: Legit.ng