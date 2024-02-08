The Nigerian social media space has been on fire over the last 24 hours as videos of Naija celebrities celebrating the Super Eagles' win over South Africa go viral

Clips of Nigerian singer Teni Makanaki, rapper Falz, actor Femi Branch, Alexx Ekubo, and Williams Uchemba trends

In one of the trending videos, Zlatan Ibile was seen using olive oil to baptise Nigerian stars before the game and bursting into a dance routine after the match

The Nigerian social media community has been bubbling over the last 24 hours in celebration of the Super Eagles over their South African contemporaries.

Videos of Nigerian singers, actors, skit makers and influencers have been trending, with many showing how much they love their country.

Clips of movie stars like Femi Branch shirtless while heaping curses on the South African counterpart has gone viral.

Comic and skit maker Shank also dropped a video of himself dragging South Africa while throwing shades at Grammy winner, Tyla.

He also made a bold claim in the viral clip about Amapiano. Shank declared in the viral video that Amapiano now officially belongs to Nigeria.

Teni Makanaki declares 'Amapiano as Ourpiano'

In another trending video, singer Teni Makanaki reacted to the by trolling her South African counterparts.

She used the South African Amapiano sound while claiming that the genre now belongs to Nigeria.

Even the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, subtly dragged South Africa with some comments about Amapiano.

See clips of different Nigerian celebrities celebrating the Super Eagles win:

Reactions trailed the viral celebration videos

Legit.ng has gathered some of the viral comments that trailed the Super Eagles win:

@poshest_hope:

"If I wasn’t a Nigerian, would have been cr¥ingg by now."

@___omololasilver___:

"AMAPIANO is now OURPIANO."

@veeystitches_fashion:

"Make God just use this Afcon compensate us we Nigerians are really passing through alot."

@queency_ene:

"First time wen everybody dey happy for tinibu regime."

@wofai.u:

"If I no be Nigerian jealousy for kee me."

@moloxteddy:

"Man of the match goes to Nwabali… man was more vigilant than Isakaba."

@david_wayne003:

"Shebi you guys are strong, trek home."

@empress_angel_s:

"How on earth are other countries breathing well."

@covenantstudio10:

"We chop Ghana jollof with Cameroon pepper, roasted Angola antelope. Na Banana banana we Dey chop now. Caf won kill us with balance diet."

Fans storm Nwabali's father's house in Port Harcourt

In a previous article, Legit.ng reported how Nigerians stormed Stanley Nwabali's father's house in Port Harcourt after his heroics at the AFCON semifinals against South Africa.

Nwabali saved two South African spot-kicks, which helped send Nigeria into the final of the African Cup of Nations.

