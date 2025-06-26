Media personality Priscilla Saidu shocked listeners during a WazobiaFM appearance when she boldly declared that her body count had exceeded 500

The controversial figure stated she used to charge ₦3 million for a one-to-two-hour encounter, triggering debates online over morality

Social media had since erupted with reactions, ranging from support for her transparency to outrage over her value

Popular media personality and social media figure Priscilla Saidu has ignited a storm of reactions after her jaw-dropping revelations on a recent episode of WazobiaFM went viral.

The outspoken guest stunned both listeners and hosts with her candid confessions about her sex life, earnings, and spiritual journey.

During the live interview, Priscilla nonchalantly declared that her body count had “passed 500,” leaving the studio visibly shaken.

Priscilla Saidu declares that her body count has exceeded 500. Photos: @duchesspriscilla/IG

Source: Instagram

She brushed off the gasps, saying, “It’s not that much.” The clip has since been shared widely across social media, drawing mixed reactions.

She even issued a cheeky disclaimer to her parents on air, saying:

“My mama, my papa, in case you are listening right now, please make una commot for WazobiaFM.”

But the bombshells didn’t stop there.

When asked about her current stance on intimacy, Priscilla claimed she had embraced celibacy since December, though she added with a laugh, “But I still… now one… God knows me.”

According to her, she’s on a spiritual path and trying to live differently.

The conversation took another turn when the hosts questioned whether she had ever charged for sexual engagements. Her response left jaws on the floor:

“₦3 million.”

“For how long?” one host asked.

She replied with a straight face:

“One hour, two hours"

Her unapologetic answer sparked laughter, disbelief, and outrage all at once. One host suggested she might quit if she found love, but she dismissed the idea, saying:

“No… unless maybe the person get financial stability where he wan give you.”

See the video here:

Netizens react to Priscilla Saidu's video

Following the interview, Nigerians rushed to social media to share their thoughts. While some criticised her bluntness, others defended her right to speak openly about her life.

@orah2_ commented:

“Person Dey craze, una say na podcast.”

@cherii_coco shared:

“The internet never forget. Some things no suppose come out from mouth.”

@samiblings_official:

"U dey find financial stability wey man wan give u for 500 bodycount wey ur Kpekus don carry this girl well so"

@fitness_trainer_massage_guy wrote:

"It doesn’t matter. Just that its not good to say all those openly. Dear women, it you wanna explore, we can create a group sef. Lagos stare. And we wont come and talk about the fun openly this way

@kele__black_ reacted:

"Who in Nigeria will pay 3 million for just 2 hours knack???? Its impossible unless the person get bad intentions with you"

@best_website_and_app_developer:

"Since she is an adult. It's her body, she can do whatever she wants with it. Because I know that some men somewhere are still gonna be flooding her dm. So why should I talk when i know nothing can ever bring her and me together except business"

She states she used to charge ₦3 million for a one-to-two-hour encounter. Photo:@duchesspriscilla/IG

Source: Instagram

Ijoba Lande opens up on his wife's philandering

Legit.ng earlier reported in another development that a popular actor, Ijoba Lande, shared his marital struggles with his estranged wife, Muyibat, detailing how their relationship turned into a nightmare.

The actor, who went missing sometime in 2023, poured his heart out as he shared with fans what he had been going through.

The upcoming actor noted that those he looked up to in the industry and those who gave him marital advice were all sleeping with his wife.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng