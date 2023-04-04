The Twitter community was thrown into a frenzy after a male user shared the marriage list he was given by his girlfriend's family

The list contained many items and monetary gifts expected from the intending groom before the marriage rites begin

Apart from the exuberant items required as bride price, the list also had a deadline for its requirements to be met

Every village and community has its peculiarities with regards marriage/bride price list. While some are nominal, others are considered extravagant and unnecessary.

A Twitter user with the handle @Kayjnr10 has expressed his shock online over the marriage list he received.

Man shares bride price list

Source: Twitter

He posted two photos of the 'list' which was typed and printed on colourfullydesigned paper.

The list was numerically itemised for ease of reference. They totalled about 59 items including a well-furnished house.

Apart from the outrageous items on the list which included a car, cow, wine, gallons of oil, a house and some amount of money, what infuriated many was the caveat at the end of the list.

It was typed in uppercase that there was a deadline for those items to be provided. The in-laws graciously gave the end of April as the deadline.

Social media reactions

@moneygod222 said:

"Nawa o where I wan start from if na me. Even gateman get share of bride price."

@reallovemozey wrote:

"Oh yeah 2 years ago I couldn't pay all so the old man cancelled the wedding."

@NOEL, SNEAKER PLUG said:

"This be hard. Be like the l monastery de3. I really go join."

@Nii_Ocquaye7 commented:

"From 3-9 be suicidal mission."

@kodmatics exclaimed:

"Ah don't you know about this?"

@Keka Wadwene said:

"It's fine since if you wanna change your mind on the shoddy aa you shedda go delay payment."

@SremJackSparrow commented:

"The money nno, ebe old currency or new? Cuz herh!"

@JOHN EFFISAH JUNIOR asked:

"When are the opening admissions opening for Roman fathers?"

@Emkay Jnr Sarkcess wrote:

"After all this den de girl will cheat, wei, fa Roman father list hooki me lemme see something."

@370CEDIS asked:

"Them dey sell the girl??"

@Official_YOmare said:

"Them dey go open shopping mall or what. After that they will say akonta something for the boys."

@Jay nay Dela dem commented:

"Dey play!!"

@Elcoco asked:

"What's abolo?"

@EtornamAmpao asked:

"The Abolo in it means say them comot Volta?"

@BoyKelzz. commented:

"After buying all this, her name shouldn't be included in his will because she's taken all her inheritance share already."

