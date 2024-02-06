Portable has joined the league of people sharing their opinion about the outcome of the Grammy Award which took place on Sunday

He said Nigerians should stop promoting Amapiano which belongs to South Africans but they should promote Afrobeat

According to him, if Nigerians value Afrobeat which is indigenous to them, the rest of the world would also respect the genre

Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile better known as Portable has shared his two cents about the outcome of the Grammy Award which took place on Sunday.

Legit.ng has reported that Nigeria had lost to South African singer Tyla. A lot of reactions trailed the outcome of the award.

Reacting to it, the controversial singer said that Nigeria should value what they have, which is Afrobeat, and that they should also promote it.

Portable says Afrobeat should be valued after Nigeria lost Grammy to South Africa. Photo credit @davido/@portabelbaeby

Source: Instagram

The Zazau crooner also noted that it was important for Nigerians to do what he said if they wanted to continue winning international awards.

Portable says amapiano belongs to South Africans

In the recording, singer Portable stated that there was shaku shaku before the amapiano sound was created.

Explaining further, he noted that the sound belongs to South Africans.

He warned that the sound and its music cannot get Nigerians a Grammy Award.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens haver reacted to the recording made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@alexjogejaita:

"God bless you Portable."

@emma_hix12:

"Fact but."

@enitanhannie:

"Facts."

@zayistheartitude:

"Honestly."

@rizinproperties:

"Afro-Gospel hit, non stop."

@diplawmatik:

"Portable is actually very intelligent."

@fazzyskrillex_official:

"I just Dey think out loud! Imagine portable collect Grammy."

@assomodaniyy_al_ponmowiyy:

"This just Dey cap rubbish.'

@_milakunis_12:

"True there a so many musical talent in Nigeria."

@oceanmiles0:

"Good I love what this guy said here men."

@royalsignatures:

"Fact but they won’t listen cos it’s coming from portable.. awon copy."

Portable celebrates after Wizkid posted about him

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had spurred reactions online after he declared that a feature from Wizkid would earn him a Grammy.

This came after the 'Ojuelegba' crooner appreciated his talent in a post.

He later pleaded that he needed a verse from Wizkid and his video went viral.

Source: Legit.ng