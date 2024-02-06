Singer Rema was happy to see Osas Ighodaro while she was in her beachwear and having fun

In the clip, the two shared a warm hug and exchanged greetings as Rema gave the actress some compliment

Ighodaro was all smiles in her black swimsuit which she covered with a black scarf as the two entertainers held hands

The video of the talented music act Divine Ikubor professionally known as Rema meeting Nollywood actress Osa Ighdaro has been sighted on social media.

In the clip, the singer was impressed to see how beautiful the actress looked in her swimsuit.

The 'Dumebi' crooner who once boasted about his talent gave the actress some compliments complimented by saying that she was gorgeous.

Rema and Osas ighodaro meet, shares hug. Photo credit @hisrema/@officialsas

Source: Instagram

Rema and Osas share a hug

The two entertainers who were happy to have met shared a warm hug as they exchanged pleasantries with each other.

They both held hands for some minutes and Osas Ighodaro said that someone was her cousin. They also took some snap shots before leaving the place.

Osas says she is proud of Rema

While they were talking, Rema asked the award winning actress how long she had been at the place. And he further probed if she would be leaving the place soon. He told her he might check on her again.

In response, Ighodaro blushed and and said she was proud of her Edo brother.

See the video here

Rema shares his opinion about ladies

Legit.ng had reported that Rema had stated that a lady was single if her man was not paying her bills.

The singer was performing when he stopped midway to address his female fans. According to him, if a lady was not being pampered by her man, she is still in the single's club.

His utterance sent his female fans into a frenzy as they shouted in excitement for him to share more nuggets with them.

However, some other people most especially men were not happy with his speech. Some used his humble background to mock him.

While other fans taunted for him for not being generous even to the gender that he had been defending and supporting.

Source: Legit.ng