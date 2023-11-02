Nigerian singer Rema is making history one beat and song at a time, and he knows his impact on Afrobeat as a genre

In an interview on i-D’s The New Wave Issue, Rema talked about the feats he has pulled off and his aspirations for his career

The singer also revealed that even if he decides to stop singing, Afrobeat history cannot be written without him

At 23, Divine Ikubor, aka Rema, has greatly impacted music and Afrobeat at home and abroad.

In an interview, the singer revealed he is aware of the history and name he has made for himself.

Rema speaks of his impact on Afrobeat Photo credit: @heisrema

Source: Instagram

Rema said being different was unfamiliar with the Nigerian music scene, and some people characterised his sound as Indian.

He said:

“The energy was that they’d get it eventually. I took it as motivation, when you play a video game and you see the bad guys shooting at you, you know that’s the right way. Everything they doubted, everything they laughed at me for, I built on it. They called me Indian Boy; I went to India. I’m the first artist to shut down four cities in India, 5000 capacity and above. No one can deny that I’ve impacted Afrobeats on a global scale.”

On his impact on Afrobeat as a genre, the 23-year-old said he is aware of the history he is making and the influence he has had since he entered the music scene. For Rema, history can't be written without him.

In his words:

“I’m not saying I want to stop. But if I say I want to stop right now, my name is still going to be on the Afrobeats bible, if there is an Afrobeats bible to be dropped,” he says, nodding to his Christianity. “I’ll literally be in the New Testament, on the front page.”

Rema’s performance moves Cubana Chiefpriest to tears

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer's performance at the Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris drew a reaction from socialite Cubana Chiefpriest.

Shortly after the video of the top performance went viral, Cubana Chiefpriest could not hide his emotions and took to his official Instagram page to address it.

According to the socialite, he was moved to tears over Rema's performance. He noted that the young singer shook hands with the top footballers as if he knew them from Ring Road in Benin City.

Source: Legit.ng