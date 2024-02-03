The 2024 Grammy is set to take place this weekend, and five Nigerian artists have been nominated in four categories

One of the most renowned names nominated for an award is Afrobeats superstar Davido; he is the only Nigerian singer with a shout in three different categories

Video of him hanging out with American singer Chris Brown, Asake, Olamide and Fireboy DML before going on stage to perform at the Grammys Weekend concert has gone viral

It is officially the Grammys weekend, and for the first time ever, Nigeria has five artists nominated for awards in different categories.

Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, aka Davido, is one of the biggest Nigerian stars nominated for an award at the 66th Grammys Award.

Davido's performance at the Grammy's weekend concert goes viral.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when it was announced that Davido is set to be one of the headline artists for the Grammy's weekend concert.

Clips of Davido's performance at the Grammy's Weekend concert have emerged online, and it has created quite a stir.

Asake, Chris Brown storm Grammys Weekend concert

In one of the clips making the rounds online, Davido's American best friend Chris Brown was seen at the concert showing his support for his pal.

Also at the concert were Davido's Nigerian colleagues like, rapper Olamide, Asake, Fireboy DML, Rema and many others.

Watch Davido's performance below:

Photos of Chris Brown, Asake and Olamide at Davido's show

See how netizens reacted to the trending videos and photos

@OloyeAwolowo:

"Davido is begging Asake to allow him win this award tomorrow."

@CHAIRMANGNF

"Where fire boy dey always go ….imagine fireboy and Chrisbrown on a song."

@Usfina95:

"Wait o Chris Brown tall rich Layi Why Davido and Asake small like that!"

@OmoOgbuefi:

"Omo see as owe b owe dey happy first timer syndrome o!"

@iam_enemona:

"NO global musician has impact on afrobeat as Chris brown. He's there from inception, give him his flowers and. his crown."

@jossyjsb8:

"Why davido dy like this for this picture."

@JagabanBoy:

"Davido is coming home with it."

@eddy_chuks:

"What are these men cooking."

@victor20987:

"Awon Omo olodun yera wo Awon Omo Oni Grammy."

Davido makes grand entry at his O2 Arena concert

Legit.ng recalls the first time Davido sold out the O2 Arena in 2022, when his logistics manager, Isreal DMW, opened the concert.

Davido's first O2 Arena concert took place on March 5, 2022, and thousands of Nigerians in the diaspora were seen supporting one of their own.

The night had a lot of side attractions, but fans couldn't shake off the exhilarating feeling of watching the singer make a grand entrance on stage.

