Burna Boy has set a record for himself despite not bagging an award from his four nominations at the 66th Grammy Awards

Aside from being the first Afrobeats star to perform at the Grammy, Burna Boy has now been nominated ten times, making him the most nominated Nigerian artiste

The City Boy's crooner feats have seen some Nigerian netizens referring to him as the 'Atiku of Grammy'

Nigerian international act Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, is one of the biggest winners at the 66th Grammy Awards, which took place over the weekend in Los Angeles.

Although he didn't go back home with a Grammy award this year despite being nominated in four categories, he set a laudable mark at the event as he became the first Afrobeats artist to perform live at the ceremony.

Grammy: How many times has Burna Boy been nominated

The music star has been nominated ten times. He has bagged a Grammy nomination every year since his debut in 2020.

While he didn't win in 2020, Odogwu, as his fans call him, won his first-ever Grammy in 2021 with his album “Twice As Tall” in the Best Global Music Category.

In 2024, Burna was nominated in four categories: Best Melodic Rap Performance, Best Global Music Performance, Best African Music Performance, and Best Global Music Album.

This puts Burna Boy’s total Grammy nominations at 10, the first for a Nigerian act.

Why Netizens referred to Burna Boy as 'Atiku of Grammy'

Some online users have since taken to social media to compare Burna Boy to former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who has contested to be president six times without winning.

They claimed Burna Boy is in the same category as Atiku because he has been nominated ten times with only one win.

"Burnaboy has 10 nominations in the Grammy. The highest nomination by a Nigerian. Someone called him Atiku of afrobeat."

