American actress Tia Mowry has joined the list of those who love the music of renowned Afrobeats star David Adeleke, aka Davido.

The growth and impact of Afrobeats music globally continue to achieve new and unprecedented status. A recent post by Tia Mowry about Nigerian singer Davido further proved this.

American actress Tia Mowry hails Davido and reveals how OBO's music helped her. Photo credit: @davido/@tiamowry

Source: Instagram

Tia Mowry was recently in Paris attending Davido's Invasion concert and shared a post about the Afrobeats singer on her social media page.

Mowry reveals how Davido's music healed her

She hailed the singer's music, noting that it had uplifted her. Mowry said Davido's music has helped her rediscover her true self over the last few months.

Tia Mowry wrote:

"Whether you know it or not, your music has been very healing to me! It's brought me back home to me."

Davido has been in the news over the last few days ahead of the Recording Academy Awards. The DMW boss was nominated across three categories at the 2024 Grammy Awards: Global Music Album for 'Timeless,' Best Global Music Performance for 'Feel,' and Best African Music Performance for 'Unavailable.'

See Tia Mowry's post below:

Reactions trail Tia Mowry's comment about Davido

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Davido's post:

@edibles_chow:

"Which of he song dey bring healing?"

@_barbieluxury:

"Davido be careful ooo akartar girls dey very crafty and cunning this one wan use style enter Davido."

@_barbieluxury:

"Actress go and search for another musician and like their music Davido is not available any more he is happily married."

@nk.j.o:

"Assurance by Davido healed my leg pain."

@imabongsamu:

"Americans and sentimentality. Wetyn concern Davido songs and healing."

@showzbaba:

"Maybe I’m deaf , What song brought her healing???"

@tejirikome:

"One good thing about music when it hits…You feel no pain."

@real.greatness1:

"Lol they know he winning the Grammy!!!"

@ngekekeulu:

"Make e no pass like that shaa."

@akwaugo001:

"Which song abeg..! Shey na the one wey e talk say she dey make a man go keke napep!"

